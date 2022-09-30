My top Dublin eats from the month of September

As well as a few nice drinks...

After a few months of jetting off, September was spent (almost) entirely in Dublin, meaning there were many opportunities for good eats (and a few good drinks). From trying a new sushi spot in Temple Bar, to having what can only be described as the best tacos I've had the pleasure of devouring in this fine county.

Taphouse

Location: Ranelagh

I've had many an evening in the Taphouse enjoying a few drinks, but had never tried their food menu until this month. They have a great selection of full main courses, as well as small bites and bar eats. I ordered the crab and crawfish tostadas which were absolutely delicious and the perfect amount of food to pair with a couple of drinks out with friends.

Eatokyo

Location: Temple Bar

I'm a creature of comfort when it comes to sushi; I rarely branch out from my usual Musashi (who I still love and are my go-to). However, feeling the need to spread my wings, given I work for a food blog, I decided to try somewhere new. Which led me to Eatoyko in Temple Bar.

Thankfully I wasn't punished for daring to try something different, and can honestly say everything was incredible. We opted for the two-course menu, where I got chicken gyoza and seafood ramen for a reasonable €23.90. We also had to share a plate of salmon and avocado norimaki, which was amazing.

Raffaele's

Location: Stepaside

I've been dying to try Raffaele's for as long as I've been aware of it, and this quiet Thursday evening was the perfect opportunity. The pink gelato shop is just as sweet outside as the product they sell. I ordered a Kinder Bueno gelato with chocolate sprinkles and it was an unreal Thursday treat. My partner is dairy-free, and he was able to order an oat milk based gelato, showing they are able to accommodate dietary requirements.

Highly recommend if you're looking for somewhere to go for a fun, casual date with your significant other, or even some pals.

Golden Brown

Location: Bushy Park Market

I've long wanted to try Golden Brown for their gourmet grilled cheese sambos, and last weekend was my chance. I visited them in Bushy Park Market, where the toastie truck frequents on Saturday afternoons, and both my friend and I were blown away by our sandwiches.

We tried The GOAT, a walnut, goat cheese, and honey number, and The Italian, which came with mozzarella, pesto, and tomatoes. I think the photo speaks for itself, but just to spell it out, they were fantastic.

El Milagro

Location: Various

This might be a huge statement but I think I'm going to make it. El Milagro does the best tacos that I have so far tried in Dublin. We visited them at Pups in the Park, sharing the beef tacos and the chicken tacos. Freddie (the dog) also got a nibble on some of the meat and he was crying for more long after it was gone.

The dip, which was a pineapple spicy sauce, was also chef's kiss.

And two fave drinks...

ELY

Location: Ely Place

I had the luxury of attending Wine Flights at Ely Wine Bar this month. Our flights took us through rosé from different regions, from France to Italy, and our server was incredibly knowledgable about each wine.

An evening experiencing Wine Flights will set each person in your party back €18 for three glasses of wine, in a wonderfully atmospheric location, and I highly recommend it.

The Cake Café

Location: Pleasants Place

And of course September sees the return of the pumpkin spice latte, so of course I raced to get my first one the second they were made available. The Cake Café provided the goods and upon first sip I was instantly feeling the autumn vibes.

Hopefully my top Dublin eats from September gives you some inspo for your October eats.

