8 Delightful Neighbourhood Cafés You'll Want To Try On The Northside

There’s nothing better than finding a fab new local spot that’s perfect for a coffee and catch-up with your mates. So if you find yourself at a loose end this weekend, you should definitely add some of these northside neighbourhood spots to your to-do list.

1. Olive’s Room, St Anne’s Park

If you find yourself near the Red Stables in St Anne’s Park in Raheny, Olive’s Room does an excellent lunch menu along with their coffee. The Red Stables Market also runs every Saturday, so if you’ve still got room you can have a wander through and pick up the likes of delish mini churros and iced coffees from its stalls.

2. Bay, Clontarf

Okay so this one is technically more of a restaurant but this place on the seafront also has a cute little terrace where you can order a coffee and people-watch to your heart’s content. If you’re feeling peckish they also serve up very generous brunch and lunch portions – their Bay Style eggs Benedict is my go-to.



3. Boca Café, Spencer Dock

Great food and even better coffee – what’s not to love? Their gourmet sandwiches are pretty hard to avoid at lunchtime if you happen to work in the area and they also do a mean vegan option.

4. The Grind Coffee House, Howth

It’s hard to pick just one spot in Howth but The Grind is always a winner. They’ve got award winning coffee, great veggie options and a protein pancake menu if you’re on the lookout for some healthier options.

5. The Greenery, Malahide

A stone’s throw from the marina, it’s the perfect spot for a pitstop after a stroll through the village – and even better if you can grab a seat outside on a sunny day.

6. The Dog House, Howth

I did say it was hard to pick just one place in Howth… Their pizza is unreal and you can do some serious dog spotting here, which is obviously the perfect way to nurse that hangover. The outdoor seating area’s got a great chilled out vibe, too.

7. The Lovely Food Company, Drumcondra

Sip on your brew and mull over their brunch menu which is chock full of lovely options (literally – try their Lovely Irish breakfast). Even better, their delish French toast menu is also available gluten free.



8. Anderson’s Food Hall & Café, Glasnevin

They do a mean toastie and don’t even get us started on their desserts. The café’s got a great buzz and they’re also on Deliveroo if you’re just that bit too hungover to leave the gaff…

