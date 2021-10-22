New openings to check out in Dublin this week

There's never been a better time to be a foodie in Dublin.

Every week there's somewhere new to head for your morning coffee, to swoon over the treats section and to slowly slice into your perfectly poached egg for the gram.

Not only is it a great time to grab a bite. Today marks the reopening of the nighttime industry in Ireland, bringing with it a brand new club too boogie on down in (or whatever the kids are calling it these days, it's a while since I was out and about). Here's a list of some spots we've been excited to see open recently, that you may not have happened upon yet.

Centre Point Club, Temple Bar

This one hasn't officially opened yet but is definitely one to keep an eye on. A new nightclub set to take up residence in the Button Factory, which you can read more about HERE.

Ebb & Flow, Camden Street

The little sister of the beloved Clontarf cafe opened earlier this week, and is definitely one to add to your list of central brunch spots.

Bunker Coffee, Windy Ridge

Windy Ridge is the go-to south side spot for garden bits, Halloween decorations and, not long from now, Christmas trees. We were today years old when we found out there's a gorge new horsebox cafe set up outside, for all your caffeine-related needs!

Coffee Project Cabra

This spot opened up a couple of weeks ago and has been an instant hit in the D7 community, with Full Circle Coffee and the tastiest of sweet treats.

Gabos Mexican, Rathmines

An unreal Mexican restaurant that intermittently pops up in Hush Rathmines. Keep an eye on their Insta for updates on their November dates.

Any snazzy new places open that we should know about? Let us know and we'll include them in next weeks list!

Header image via Instagram/bunkercoffeedublin

