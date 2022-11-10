Paul Mescal's love story and tacos on a farm - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

November 10, 2022 at 12:53pm

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

As Twitter enters its Musk era and Peter Kay announces his return to the stage, there's been plenty to be Lovin in Dublin's fair city. Wonderlights are twinklin', Paul and Phoebe are linkin' and even with the darker evenings creeping in, there seems to be a bitta buzz around the place.

Here are five things we've been enjoying this week:

Wonderlights

Wonderlights has made its twinkling return to Malahide Castle, so get booking if you're looking for a festive date, family night out or activity with pals. A magical night time stroll with displays to take your breath away, and a food village with some of Ireland's top vendors including Griolladh, Little Dumpling and The Rolling Donut to fill you up afterwards.

La Cocina Cuevas

If you're always on the hunt for a new dog-friendly dining spot, we highly recommend La Cocina Cuevas in The Naul. Second-to-none Cali Mex dishes prepared using recipes handed down through generations and hearty chicken bowls for your furry friends, in the unique surrounds of a family farm. The perfect weekend activity.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's engagement

I'm fairly sure these two have been secretly engaged for months now, but I've been wholeheartedly enjoying the revisiting of their love story on Irish Twitter and beyond this week.

More vintage shops for Dublin

Following the disheartening announcement of a Sh*in popup coming to Dublin, it's as good a time as any to give your business to the city's many top quality vintage shops. This week, previously exclusively online business Ripe Vintage announced the opening of a physical shop in Dublin - hit them up on Royal Hibernian Way for a rummage.

 Elon's Twitter

What a metaverse of madness it's been since Elon's gotten his hands on the official Twitter passwords. A scroll through his tweets over the past few days alone is like a glimpse inside a cinema popcorn machine if it had rocks poured into it, and if we don't focus too much on the fact that an unhinged billionaire is now in charge of the world's most important news-sharing site, we can just sit back and enjoy the comedy of it all.

Same time, same place next week for a round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

