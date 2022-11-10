5 Christmas markets happening in Dublin this festive season

Make a note of these bad boys in your diary.

Instead of one large Christmas market in the centre of the city, like many other places, Dublin has several Christmas markets across the city, taking place throughout November, December, and some even into January.

Dublin Castle Christmas Market

The Dublin Castle Christmas Market is back this year for two weeks only in mid December. Open daily from 4pm to 9:30pm, with tickets that are free (but do require booking which you can do HERE) visiting is a must over the Christmas period.

Location: Dublin Castle

When: 8th - 21st December

Stillgarden Distillery Christmas Market

From 11am to 6pm, Stillgarden Distillery is hosting one of the cutest Christmas markets in Dublin, complete with craft, jewellery, art, and craft vendors. It also aims to shed light on the local charities in the area, including the NCBI.

Location: Inchicore

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10th & 11th December

Dublin Alternative Market

For one day only, from 11am to 5pm, The Grand Social is hosting an alternative Christmas market, selling art, music, clothes, and jewellery across two floors. Admission is free and there will also be a full bar on offer.

Location: Liffey Street

When: Sunday, 4th December

Christmas Craft Markets

The National Botanic Gardens are hosting a gorge crafts market this year for Christmas, with stalls both inside and outside, and a range of sustainable and crafty gifts for sale. Plus there'll be plenty of seasonal and tasty treats to keep you satiated as you wander around.

Location: National Botanic Gardens

When: Saturday & Sunday, 10th & 11th December

Winteryard

For the festive season everyone's favourite street food yard Eatyard transforms into a winter wonderland. Tickets have already gone live HERE, so don't dilly dally on booking them; we have a feeling this one is going to sell out quick. Expect all of Eatyard's normal food vendors as well as some fresh faces.

Location: The Bernard Shaw

When: 24th November - 29th January

Header image via Instagram/dublincastle

