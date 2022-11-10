5 Christmas markets happening in Dublin this festive season

Make a note of these bad boys in your diary.
Instead of one large Christmas market in the centre of the city, like many other places, Dublin has several Christmas markets across the city, taking place throughout November, December, and some even into January.
Dublin Castle Christmas Market
The Dublin Castle Christmas Market is back this year for two weeks only in mid December. Open daily from 4pm to 9:30pm, with tickets that are free (but do require booking which you can do HERE) visiting is a must over the Christmas period.
Location: Dublin Castle
When: 8th - 21st December
Stillgarden Distillery Christmas Market
From 11am to 6pm, Stillgarden Distillery is hosting one of the cutest Christmas markets in Dublin, complete with craft, jewellery, art, and craft vendors. It also aims to shed light on the local charities in the area, including the NCBI.
Location: Inchicore
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10th & 11th December
Dublin Alternative Market
For one day only, from 11am to 5pm, The Grand Social is hosting an alternative Christmas market, selling art, music, clothes, and jewellery across two floors. Admission is free and there will also be a full bar on offer.
Location: Liffey Street
When: Sunday, 4th December
Christmas Craft Markets
The National Botanic Gardens are hosting a gorge crafts market this year for Christmas, with stalls both inside and outside, and a range of sustainable and crafty gifts for sale. Plus there'll be plenty of seasonal and tasty treats to keep you satiated as you wander around.
Location: National Botanic Gardens
When: Saturday & Sunday, 10th & 11th December
Winteryard
For the festive season everyone's favourite street food yard Eatyard transforms into a winter wonderland. Tickets have already gone live HERE, so don't dilly dally on booking them; we have a feeling this one is going to sell out quick. Expect all of Eatyard's normal food vendors as well as some fresh faces.
Location: The Bernard Shaw
When: 24th November - 29th January
Header image via Instagram/dublincastle