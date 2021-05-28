Photographer's 'Wild Dublin' print collection is absolutely captivating

Dublin photographer and digital artist Dora Hurley is turning Dublin into a mystical wonderland with her print collection 'Wild Dublin'.

'Wild Dublin' takes the city we know and love and transforms it into a kooky far-off land featuring deer roaming through the streets and giant rabbits keeping a watchful eye over Temple Bar.

Photographer Dora Hurley had been running a successful photography business when the pandemic hit in 2020. Having initially experienced a devastating loss of business that she had worked tirelessly to build up, she quickly turned it into an opportunity, and the results are spectacular.

She takes inspiration from Dublin's unique history, architecture and street photography as well as a love of wildlife and the wilderness. Dora's first piece in the Wild Dublin series, The Fox on the Roof, depicts an urban fox overlooking the city atop a stunning Georgian building.

What followed that was 13 further prints that allow you to escape from a locked-down world. Each piece is carefully printed on giclèe fine art, smooth polar, matte archival paper to ensure they retain their tonality and hues.

Over on her Instagram account, Dora gives us a glimpse into the process of how these gorgeous prints come to be, showing us how she finds inspiration, captures her shots and turns them into the unique finished product that makes for a thought-provoking addition to any wall.

Dora explains, "My absolute favourite thing to do is to get up while it's still dark, brew fresh coffee, drive somewhere beautiful to watch the sunrise and take photos of what's around me.

"My aim is to create inspirational pieces, transferring you into a world full of enchanting possibilities and wonder."

Perhaps one of her most notable pieces in the series is the Deer Family, bringing the full collection to 14 wonderfully magical prints.

Dora's stunning prints have made their way into homes in not just Ireland, but around the world. Check out the full Wild Dublin collection at www.dorahurley.ie.

Header image via @dorahurley.imagines on Instagram.