The day when I can do this full time will be one of the best days of my life! I love photography. I love editing. I love being out and about. I love creating. Most of all I love to go to places I have never been. This means two things. I need to do photography full time and I need to travel. They say if you say things out loud you get what you want if you are willing to work hard enough. I'm saying it out loud. So I know it will come true. I can see it already. What's your dream? What do you want to do more than anything else? Happy Saturday ?? . . . This is Howth ??????