10 Places In Dublin To Go For The Best Sunrise View

Get your alarm clocks ready

Shutterstock 230895058

Sometimes, some of the best things in life come at a price. Sometimes that price can be an alarm at 4.30am in the morning.

That’s what’s needed if you want to witness one of the most natural and gorgeous things possible; a sunrise.

Sunsets are overrated. We’re all sick of seeing them on our Snapchat and Instagram feeds, so change it up. Watch the sunrise. Do it, from any of these perfect locations.

1. Killiney Hill

This will give you a great view of Dublin bay, to set your day off right. Faaabulous.

2. Howth Pier

A firm favourite among for a casual stroll can be made even better with a sunrise.

Shutterstock 230889622

3. Dun Laoghaire

We all know how gorgeous a sunset is in Dun Laoghaire, but picture a sunrise. At least three times better.

A post shared by Naomi Cullen (@naomi93c) on

4. Sandycove Beach

It may be Summer, but you might want to wrap up if you're heading to the beach for a sunrise. It's Ireland, after all.

A post shared by Ella Clifton (@ellaclifton) on

5. Great South Wall

Spend the morning here after your sunrise and watch the ships come into the bay.

6. Dollymount Strand

Pick a spot along the beach and settle in for a gorgeous morning treat.

A post shared by Paola Beas (@paolabeas) on

7. Rogerstown Estuary

An unassuming location for a sunrise, but one that is definitely not to be missed.

8. Samuel Beckett Bridge

Or any of the bridges in the city centre. If you get there early enough before work, you're guaranteed an amazing sunrise. You just might need some extra coffee to get through the day.

A post shared by Steve Donegan (@siambuddha) on

9. Sandymount

You'd be only mad if you were to leave out Sandymount from this list. Mad, altogether.

10. Dublin Port

Come here on a Saturday morning for the perfect start to your weekend. And yes, you can nap when you get home.

