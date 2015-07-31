10 Places In Dublin To Go For The Best Sunrise View
Get your alarm clocks ready
Sometimes, some of the best things in life come at a price. Sometimes that price can be an alarm at 4.30am in the morning.
That’s what’s needed if you want to witness one of the most natural and gorgeous things possible; a sunrise.
Sunsets are overrated. We’re all sick of seeing them on our Snapchat and Instagram feeds, so change it up. Watch the sunrise. Do it, from any of these perfect locations.
1. Killiney Hill
This will give you a great view of Dublin bay, to set your day off right. Faaabulous.
2. Howth Pier
A firm favourite among for a casual stroll can be made even better with a sunrise.
3. Dun Laoghaire
We all know how gorgeous a sunset is in Dun Laoghaire, but picture a sunrise. At least three times better.
4. Sandycove Beach
It may be Summer, but you might want to wrap up if you're heading to the beach for a sunrise. It's Ireland, after all.
5. Great South Wall
Spend the morning here after your sunrise and watch the ships come into the bay.
6. Dollymount Strand
Pick a spot along the beach and settle in for a gorgeous morning treat.
7. Rogerstown Estuary
An unassuming location for a sunrise, but one that is definitely not to be missed.
8. Samuel Beckett Bridge
Or any of the bridges in the city centre. If you get there early enough before work, you're guaranteed an amazing sunrise. You just might need some extra coffee to get through the day.
9. Sandymount
You'd be only mad if you were to leave out Sandymount from this list. Mad, altogether.
10. Dublin Port
Come here on a Saturday morning for the perfect start to your weekend. And yes, you can nap when you get home.
