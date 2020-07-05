PICS: Eight of Dublin's tastiest looking eats this weekend

As an avid bruncher and foodie myself, there's no one as happy as I to hear that restaurants have reopened. And living in a city like Dublin there are plenty of places to choose between, perhaps too many places at times - the choice can be overwhelming.
But while I'm still biding my time at home in Longford, I have been keeping my finger on the pulse by making a list of all the things I can't wait to eat once I return to Dublin.
Here are eight of the tastiest looking eats that caught my eye this weekend:
Greenville Deli
If you've yet to try this place out (they're relatively new to the Dublin foodie scene), make it your mission because their sambos are every bit as hearty and filling as they look. Not to mention very tasty too.
Two Boys Brew
You had me at avocado.
Alma
This one isn't even available until Monday so I'm giving you a head start on your meal planning for the week. Called the 'cheesy veg', it sounds like it has a bit of everything I love (two of those being cheese and veg, duh).
### THE CHEESY VEG ?### . Introducing our new SPECIAL OF THE WEEK... ✨(available from Monday) . Roast parsnip skordalia, Portobello mushrooms with grilled feta cheese, pickled onions, mixed greens & seeds. Served on a tartine sourdough toast with our red pepper chutney yogurt! . This dish was inhaled by all the staff who of course approved it ? . AVAILABLE FROM MONDAY TO ORDER FOR TAKE AWAY/COLLECTION ??
Bread 41
I don't think anything really needs to be said for this one, it's kind of self-explanatory.
CHICKEN 2.0 Available from hatch 12-2pm on Fridays only #Bread41 #Dublin #Croissant @rings.farm
Cake Café
It would be criminal to order anything but cake here, which is why I recommend following up their potato rosti creation with a generous slice of something chocolatey.
Kinara Group
Whatever this is, it looks damn good. Their new BBQ street food offering in Clontarf has also been calling my name.
Whether it's our BBQ street food in Clontarf, our collection only take away (with early bird offer Wed and Thurs) or our sit in dining available from July 8 Wed-Sun across all three restaurants, we always strive to give you delicious fare and the very best service possible. ? ❤️ @afoodevotee #supportlocal #staysafe
Sano Pizza
Anchovies on pizza may not sound appealing but trust me, it's a winner. I would happily eat pizza for every meal... something I've gotten a little too used to doing when home, but that's neither here nor there.
Mozzarella, anchovies, cherry tomatoes, courgette flowers & basil - our 4th Special is an absolute delight ✨
Póg
I have been dreaming of this vegan cinnamon roll delight ever since it popped up on my Insta feed, and now you will be too. You're welcome.
Vegan cinnamon rolls that rival the real @cinnabon (didn’t think they could be veganised). We cant really take the credit because we robbed the recipe from one of our gorge Bachelors Walk ladies who left us to do a masters in Manchester @rebeccawynnewalsh. . . . Available in Tara tomorrow, you’re very very welcome ? #vegancinnamonrolls #vegancinnabon #vegancakes
Anything I absolutely must add to my list? Go on, share your secrets.
