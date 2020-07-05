PICS: Eight of Dublin's tastiest looking eats this weekend

As an avid bruncher and foodie myself, there's no one as happy as I to hear that restaurants have reopened. And living in a city like Dublin there are plenty of places to choose between, perhaps too many places at times - the choice can be overwhelming.

But while I'm still biding my time at home in Longford, I have been keeping my finger on the pulse by making a list of all the things I can't wait to eat once I return to Dublin.

Here are eight of the tastiest looking eats that caught my eye this weekend:

Greenville Deli

If you've yet to try this place out (they're relatively new to the Dublin foodie scene), make it your mission because their sambos are every bit as hearty and filling as they look. Not to mention very tasty too.

Two Boys Brew

You had me at avocado.

Alma

This one isn't even available until Monday so I'm giving you a head start on your meal planning for the week. Called the 'cheesy veg', it sounds like it has a bit of everything I love (two of those being cheese and veg, duh).

Bread 41

I don't think anything really needs to be said for this one, it's kind of self-explanatory.

Cake Café

It would be criminal to order anything but cake here, which is why I recommend following up their potato rosti creation with a generous slice of something chocolatey.

Kinara Group

Whatever this is, it looks damn good. Their new BBQ street food offering in Clontarf has also been calling my name.

Sano Pizza

Anchovies on pizza may not sound appealing but trust me, it's a winner. I would happily eat pizza for every meal... something I've gotten a little too used to doing when home, but that's neither here nor there.

Póg

I have been dreaming of this vegan cinnamon roll delight ever since it popped up on my Insta feed, and now you will be too. You're welcome.

Anything I absolutely must add to my list? Go on, share your secrets.

Header via Instagram/Bread 41/Póg

