Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: Eight of Dublin's tastiest looking eats this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

July 5, 2020 at 5:22pm

Share:

As an avid bruncher and foodie myself, there's no one as happy as I to hear that restaurants have reopened. And living in a city like Dublin there are plenty of places to choose between, perhaps too many places at times - the choice can be overwhelming.

But while I'm still biding my time at home in Longford, I have been keeping my finger on the pulse by making a list of all the things I can't wait to eat once I return to Dublin.

Here are eight of the tastiest looking eats that caught my eye this weekend:

Greenville Deli 

If you've yet to try this place out (they're relatively new to the Dublin foodie scene), make it your mission because their sambos are every bit as hearty and filling as they look. Not to mention very tasty too.

Two Boys Brew

You had me at avocado.

Alma

This one isn't even available until Monday so I'm giving you a head start on your meal planning for the week. Called the 'cheesy veg', it sounds like it has a bit of everything I love (two of those being cheese and veg, duh).

Bread 41

I don't think anything really needs to be said for this one, it's kind of self-explanatory.

View this post on Instagram

 

CHICKEN 2.0 Available from hatch 12-2pm on Fridays only #Bread41 #Dublin #Croissant @rings.farm

A post shared by Bread41 | Bakery (@bread41dublin) on

Cake Café

It would be criminal to order anything but cake here, which is why I recommend following up their potato rosti creation with a generous slice of something chocolatey.

Kinara Group

Whatever this is, it looks damn good. Their new BBQ street food offering in Clontarf has also been calling my name.

Sano Pizza

Anchovies on pizza may not sound appealing but trust me, it's a winner. I would happily eat pizza for every meal... something I've gotten a little too used to doing when home, but that's neither here nor there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mozzarella, anchovies, cherry tomatoes, courgette flowers & basil - our 4th Special is an absolute delight ✨

A post shared by Sano Pizza (@sano.pizza) on

Póg 

I have been dreaming of this vegan cinnamon roll delight ever since it popped up on my Insta feed, and now you will be too. You're welcome.

Anything I absolutely must add to my list? Go on, share your secrets.

Header via Instagram/Bread 41/Póg

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Twitter is loving Leo’s date night photo at Las Tapas de Lola

Share:

Latest articles

Stag's Head releases statement addressing Dame Court controversy

Uproar over crowds gathering in Dame Lane over the weekend

Locals criticise Phoenix Park fireworks for 'terrifying' local wildlife

Twitter is loving Leo's date night photo at Las Tapas de Lola

You may also love

The Eagle House announce a summer pop-up

The Sambo Ambulance is on its way to save the day

A savage new toastie spot has popped up in Malahide

Catalyst open pop-up cafe on Bray seafront

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.