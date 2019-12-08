Seven brilliant bakeries to try in Dublin

Is there anything better than freshly baked goods?

I've gotten into a bad habit of doing my grocery shop in one place. When I was younger I remember calling into one of the local bakeries, the butcher and the fishmonger to pick up bits for the weekly shop. Such practices have more than one benefit - you'll get the best quality product, it's super fresh and you're supporting a smaller local business.

Here are some divine bakeries well worth checking out in Dublin:

1. Bretzel Bakery

The Bretzel Bakery has been a part of Dublin from as far back as 1870.

Formerly the local bakery of the Jewish community, its influences are multi-cultural. Located in Portobello, this is a great spot to call into for a coffee and pastry after a Sunday walk along the canal.

2. Bread 41

This Pearse Street café has its own on-site mill so you know it's gonna be good.

They make some of the tastiest bread I've had in the city.

The bakery is also a café that serves up breakfast and lunch, as well as selling bread and pastries to go.

They also have a delish takeaway pizza menu from 5pm to 10pm.

3. Krust

Colourful cronuts with flavours such as Nutella, Oreo and Cinnamon, and drool-worthy doughnuts filled with vanilla cream are just some of the treats you can taste in Krust bakery on Georges St.

Located in the city centre, it's the ideal spot to pop in for some freshly baked treats when you're on the go.

4.Galliot et Gray

This place is one of the hidden gems we've been keeping from you until now, but today we are feeling super nice so we'll share the love.

Galliot on Clanbrassil Street make all of their sambos with the fresh bread they prepare every morning and it's sooo f*cking tasty.

You need to try this place.

5. The Bakery

The Cupcake Bloke opened The Bakery in Rialto last year and it's one of the cutest places ever.

They have everything from scones, cakes, bread and cupcakes, as well as an array of jams and Irish made treats. They also make the tastiest pasteis de nata I've had.

The Bakery by The Cupcake Bloke is open from Monday to Saturday between 8am-6pm. They're also super fun on Instagram and always have the craic on their stories - Deffo worth a follow.

6. Hansel And Gretal

This Bakery and Patisserie on Clare Street makes delicious baked treats as well as gourmet sandwiches for lunch.

I've often called in for a grab-n-go sambo and they've always been delicious with really interesting flavours such as goats cheese, walnut and pear.

7. Bread Naturally

Wonderfully crunchy breads that'll have your heart racing!

All you have to do now is decide which of the above bakeries to choose from!