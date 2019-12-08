Hozier and Michael D prove they’re best friends with adorable picture together

We support this friendship.

Áras an Uachtaráin transformed into a winter wonderland yesterday for the official switching on of the Christmas lights.

Giving the décor a festive upgrade, guests were treated to a twinkling display of fairy lights, reindeer toys, teddy bears and even a special appearance from Santa himself.

Complete with a horse and sleigh, provided by the Walkinstown Association for People with an Intellectual Disability, it was a magical day out for all.

An annual event, each year President Higgins and his wife Sabina welcome hundreds of specially invited families to join them in the celebrations.

Inviting in 100 children and their carers, this year also saw the likes of Hozier pop in for a visit.

Posing for a photo with Miggeldy and Sabina, I think it’s now safe to say that they’re all best friends.

Legends.

People couldn’t seem to get over the very noticeable height difference with one amused onlooker commenting “No way, @Hozier is exactly two Michael D Higgins’”.

A far better method than the metric system if you ask me.

Hozier and Michael D, friends forever.

