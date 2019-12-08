Close

  Dublin Zoo cancels Wild Lights show today over weather concerns

Dublin Zoo cancels Wild Lights show today over weather concerns

By Sarah Finnan

December 8, 2019 at 10:58am

The show has been cancelled due to the effects of Storm Atiyah.

Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights show for today has been cancelled.

Organisers took to social media yesterday evening to announce the news, which follows concerns over the effects of Storm Atiyah.

The statement reads:

“Following a consultation from Met Eireann regarding dangerous winds forecasted tomorrow, Wild Lights has been cancelled for Sunday, December 8th 2019.

Later adding that “this decision has been made in the interest of the health & safety of our visitors, staff & the animals.”

Customers were assured that ticket holders for the Sunday event will be fully refunded automatically. There are still a limited amount of tickets left for selected dates of the show.

While Storm Atiyah isn’t expected to hit Ireland directly, it will affect most of the country with rain and dangerous winds predicted.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country, valid from 7pm last night with the possibility of upgrading to a Status Red Warning should conditions deteriorate further.

 

