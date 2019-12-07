Make your own glass, then put it to the test with a cocktail making class at Glint

Sign us up.

Each year, December seems to be the designated social ‘catching up’ month. A month of bumping into old friends you haven’t seen in ages and promising to meet up or grab a coffee together soon.

Sometimes you follow through, sometimes you don’t. But either way, it’s always good to have a few cool get-together ideas should you find yourself making plans.

With Christmas also being one of the busiest times of the year, finding a free table at a restaurant in town is near impossible…finding one quiet enough for you to actually hear the other people in your party? As if.

And if you’re anything like me, you’ll soon tire of the usual set up anyway, so why not mix it up a bit? Literally.

The glass making/cocktail mixing workshop at Glint Glass Studios is not only a fun alternative to the same old same old, but it’s also eco-friendly and sustainably conscious as there's a focus on using what already exists. JACKPOT.

Found in the heart of Dublin city, the studio runs public workshops while also accommodating corporate events and private functions. Run by Róisín and Sinéad, the duo is passionate about their craft and keen to share their knowledge.

Basically, book in and you’ll get to design and create your own cocktail glass and stirrer.

Using empty glass bottles from neighbouring pubs, you’ll be shown various cold working techniques such as sawing, grinding and polishing, as you make your own one-of-a-kind creation.

All glass is recycled from local establishments and you can choose from a variety of different colours and shapes.

Naturally, you’ll have to put your handiwork to the test and so that’s followed by a cocktail mixing hour and some well-deserved nibbles.

Workshops run from 1pm to 6pm, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to cover all the latest gossip and goings-on. Light refreshments on arrival

While there are no December bookings listed on the website, it would make for a great start to the new year and help you to space out the social gatherings too. Check out the Glint website for more info.

Sláinte.

