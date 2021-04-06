The 10 most beautiful places in Dublin to catch the sunset

Over the past year, we've been doing more walking than ever. And we're lucky that there are some pretty damn fine walks to go on in and around the city. So, we thought we would highlight ten of the most beautiful places to in Dublin to catch the sunset.

Whether you're north or south, you're most likely to find some gorgeous scenic walks and hidden corners near you.

Howth Cliff Walk

You'll have to time this one right because you don't want to be caught in the dark halfway through your walk.

This 6km looped walk takes about two hours to complete, bringing you up, down and around the Head of Howth, providing stellar views of Lambay Island, Ireland's Eye, Dublin Bay and more. When the sun is setting after a bright day, it's simply unmatched.

If you're not in the mood for the full loop walk, you could simply ascend to the top of Howth Head from the car park, chill on the pier or make your way down to the little hidden beach just after the village.

Image via Shutterstock.

Hellfire Club

Spookiness aside, Montpelier Hill (AKA the Hell Fire Club) has some pretty nice views from the top. It's a 30-minute drive from the city centre and gives you the chance to watch the sun go down over bustling Dublin.

Dollymount Strand

The sunsets here are spectacular. Making your way onto the beach, on the right say you'll see sweeps of orange and pink roll over the dunes as well as the city centre, creating a feeling of time standing still.

Malahide Estuary

Although it's not too far from the city, an evening in Malahide feels like a little staycation. Making your way through the bustling down, passing stunning restaurants and the marina, prepare for seriously fab sunset views as you make your way over the dunes to the beach. If you want to soak up the views as you move, you can walk from there to Portmarnock Beach, where the sun sets behind the dunes there.

Dun Laoghaire Pier

Located in the centre of the town, a short stroll down to the end of the pier is the best place to witness the sunset when in Dun Laoghaire. Relax and watch the sun go down over the boats and the unique Dun Laoghaire landscape and skyline. Simply bliss.

Image via Shutterstock.

Grand Canal Dock

Where new and old Dublin mash together in the most charming way possible. Perched on one of the benches around the square, watch as the sky turns pink and hits the nearby buildings to create the ultimate ambience.

Guinness Storehouse

It's no secret that the Guinness Storehouse gives some unbelievable panoramic views of Dublin, and the sunset views are no exception. And what better way to do it than with a pint of Guinness in hand?

Tiknock

One of the most gorgeous hikes in Dublin, if you ask me! Making your way to the top, you'll be treated to unreal views of the city down below, which are only made more magical when you pick an evening with a gorgeous pink or orange sunset.

Clontarf Promenade

With plenty of parking spaces and loads of benches on which to perch yourself, Clontarf Promenade offers unique and simply stunning sunset views over the city centre, the docklands and the Poolbeg Towers.

Image via Shutterstock.

Great South Wall

Make your way out to Poolbeg Lighthouse at the end of the pier and look back as the sun sets over a busy city. Once it gets dark, you'll have even more fab views of the city at night, lights glistening as the city starts to sleep.

Image via Shutterstock.

Park the car, grab yourself a bag of chips and enjoy some of the most beautiful sunset views Dublin has to offer.

Feature image via Shutterstock.