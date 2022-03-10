The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

From pancake stacks to the return of Chapters.

Despite the fact that you now need a mortgage to fill up your car and we've been hit with yet another batch of weather warnings we've ate, drank and been merry this week. As is our right.

Here's a quick glance at the things we enjoyed most.

Pancakes at Alma

I personally like to make Pancake Tuesday a week long celebration, so it was only right to consume one of Dublins favourite stacks - Alma's signature Dulche de Leche pancakes - over the weekend. Not sure if this picture quite does them justice, as I was way too eager to dig in to make sure the lighting and angles were right. If you haven't yet had the pleasure, they're buttermilk pancakes topped with Dulche de Leche, brandy and orange mascarpone, seasonal fruits and toasted almond nuts. I added bacon because it's what the pancake gods would want.

The Dulche de Leche stack at Alma

With additional flattie pic because the lighting was nice.

Boba Tea

I washed my pancakes down with a raspberry iced tea with lychee boba from Chew Brew. Boba is something I always associate with really cool, gen z groups of friends who seem to have PHDs in What Makes a Good TikTok and who wouldn't look out of place in one of the bathroom scenes in Euphoria. But I hauled my uncool millennial arse in there regardless, because I felt I deserved a beverage I could chew. Is that so much to ask??

Would recommend btw. Passionfruit iced tea, I'm coming for you next.

Raspberry iced tea from Chew Brew on Aungier Street

Scéal Pastries

Teeing up a rare pilgrimage into the office on the same day Scéal Bakery is open just a stone's throw away has me feeling like I've won the Euromillions. Instead of a waterpark, I'll be diving into an overflowing pool of Gubbeen cheese, delighted with life. The smell when you first walk in hits you like a tonne of laminated pastry bricks and not to be dramatic or anything, but that first bite is a spiritual experience. Now I just have to hope no one in the office tries to speak to me while I'm covered in croissant flakes.

Gubbeen Ham and Cheese Croissant from Scéal Bakery, open Thursday & Saturday at the Fumbally Stables.

Accessible Comedy Shows

Joanne McNally's mammoth run at Vicar Street is underway, and no Insta feed is safe from a snap of those neon "J O A" letters and oversized steaming tube of Berocca. Everyone and their granny seems to be loving Prosecco Express, and high on the list of things we love to see is Joanne announcing this week that there'll be an ISL version of the show with a signer on stage in the next batch of shows. Keep an eye on her socials and the Irish Deaf Society for updates.

Return of the Chaps

The closing of Chapters at the start of this year hit Dublin hard - the bookshop had loyally served the city for almost 40 years and was an integral part of our cultural landscape.

So you can imagine how delighted we were this week following the announcement that Chapters will reopen under new ownership tomorrow (11th) for all our browsing needs. What a welcomed curveball! You can read more about the reopening HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of our favourite things. Just call me Julie Andrews.

