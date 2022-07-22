These are Dublin's top rated cafés for exploring the city

As voted by the people on Tripadvisor.

Looking for some cafés to enjoy while exploring Dublin? UK coffee company Coffee Friend have compiled a list of the top rated coffee spots in Dublin via Tripadvisor, as voted by those who've experienced it first hand. These cafés cover a lot of ground, not just the centre of Dublin, so hopefully there's something for everyone, no matter where you're based.

1. Tranquil Tearooms

Location: Deansgrange

In the number one spot was Tranquil Tearooms, based in Deansgrange. This cosy café won the hearts of the people on Tripadvisor, with a rating of 4.5/5 onsite, and an excellence score of 90%.

2. Bang Bang

Location: Phibsborough

Following on from Tranquil Tearooms is Bang Bang in Phibsborough, with a Tripadvisor rating of 5/5 and an excellence score of 89%. Ideal if you're looking to explore Dublin 7.

3. Canal Express

Location: Grand Canal Street

Next up is Canal Express, based within the Grand Canal Hotel. They'll sort you out with your caffeine fix, as well as provide vegan and veggie friendly food options. Based in Ballsbridge, Canal Express is great for a day of exploring the city centre or D4 area.

4. Munch

Location: Balally

Coming in at number four is Munch, which you can find at the Balally Luas Stop. One of Dublin's most gorgeous cafés, it's also one of its top rated, with a 5/5 Tripadvisor rating and 88% excellence score. Stop in for some coffee and cake before hopping on the Luas for a day of exploration.

5. Scrumptious

Location: Drumcondra

Next up is Dublin 9 spot Scrumptious. Avail of breakfast, lunch, and dinner here, as well as your caffeine fix.

6. Ecaterinacakes

Location: Phibsborough

Our second Phibsborough entry is none other than Ecaterinacakes. This dessert café is ideal for anyone with a sweet tooth.

7. Nick's Coffee Company

Location: Ranelagh

Nick's has something of a cult following, and is much loved, making it no surprise that it appears on this list of Dublin's top rated cafés. Nick's also comes in with a Tripadvisor rating of 5/5 and an excellence score of 87%.

8. Il Fornaio

Location: Dawson Street

Next up it's Il Fornaio, which is an Italian dessert and coffee spot. There are tons of attractions within walking distance of Dawson Street, so you can have your cake and eat it too.

9. Hatch Coffee

Location: Sandycove

For a quick bite on your way to enjoy some sunshine, it's got to be Hatch. Treat yourself to some croissants and an iced bevvy while on your way to the seaside.

10. Network

Location: Aungier Street

This café now doubles as a wine bar a few nights a week, making it ideal for your coffee and your vino fix. Network café achieved a 5/5 Tripadvisor rating, and an 84% excellence score.

11. Laine, My Love

Location: Talbot Street

And for a coffee fix north of the Liffey, it's gotta be Laine, My Love. They have a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor, an excellence score of 80%, and for a weekday coffee or treat, they cannot be beat.

So there you have it. Dublin's top rated cafés, brought to us by Coffee Friend, with info from Tripadvisor. Do you think they missed any major ones?

Header image via Instagram/hatchcoffee

