New openers, closures and a pedestrianisation to look out for in Dublin this weekend

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines across Dublin's fair city.

This week we've said hello and sadly goodbye in almost equal measures to cafes and restaurants in Dublin, meanwhile the warmly welcomed pedestrianisation of Parliament Street (a trial run operating for three days a week over the summer) got underway yesterday. Loads happening, and we're here with the lowdown all in one handy place.

Veginity owners launch Pretend, a completely plant-based deli

A new spot on Blessington Street with a goal to entice non-vegans to reduce their meat consumption. Find out about all the plant based goodies HERE.

Image via Food Story PR & Marketing

Whelan's reopens front bar Bourke's after over 2 years

The cosy spot dubbed as "Little Whelans" had been closed since before the pandemic, and quietly opened last week with a fresh look and new gig venue in the back. Read all about it HERE.

MAHI Poké opens in Ranelagh

For all your poké bowl needs. Choose your base, your protein, your mix-ins, your extras, and finally your sauce, and bam, you've got the perfect fresh and tasty meal to enjoy in This Bloody Heat. Hear all about the new opening from a true Poké stan HERE.

Drumcondra spot Small Changes closes after 7 years

The popular D9 health food store will sadly close its doors at the end of this month due to a "force majeure". More on this story HERE.

Suas in Raheny closes its doors

Suas Restaurant in Raheny took to Instagram to share the sad news that they would be closing soon, but added that their sister restaurant Taza, an authentic Pakistani and Eastern Cuisine Restaurant will take its place, opening in September or October of this year. More on this story HERE.

Trial pedestrianisation of Parliament Street begins

The trial will see the Liffey-side street be completely traffic-free on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30pm to 11pm until the end of August. The full lowdown on this story is HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of the main hospitality news in Dublin.

