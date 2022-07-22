Small Changes to shut due to 'force majeure' after 7 years in Drumcondra

You have one more week to shop there.

Devastating news for the Drumcondra community as Small Changes Wholefood Store will unfortunately be closing their Dublin 9 store on the 30th July due to "force majeure". The food store was known for its "daily deliveries of fresh fruit, vegetables and fresh bread" as well as its "zero waste ethos". Owner Peadar took to Instagram to share the news with fellow customers, not only with a written caption, but with a video as well.

Peadar says this of the impending closure:

Advertisement

"It has been a very difficult decision but we believe it is the best at this time."

He also took the time to thank everyone who supported Small Changes over the last 7 years in Drumcondra.

If you cannot do without your Small Changes fix, not to worry. While the Drumcondra store may be closing, Small Changes aren't leaving Inchicore anytime soon. Peadar also runs a delivery service from D1 to D13, so if you live within those regions,

Header image via Instagram/smallchanges.ie

Advertisement

READ ON: Fingal County Council deploy additional bins to account for beach litter