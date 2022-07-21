Suas makes 'very tough decision' to close Raheny restaurant

Making way for a second Taza location.

We'll start with the bad news first. Suas Restaurant in Raheny took to Instagram to share the sad news that they would be closing soon. The Dublin 5 restaurant thanked "fantastic and loyal" customers for all the support over the years, saying the decision to close Suas was "very tough". Despite the sad news of their closure, Suas stays true to its motto "the only way is up" in its announcement, staying positive about the changes to come.

And there is some good news. The space won't be empty for long as Taza, Authentic Pakistani and Eastern Cuisine Restaurant, is set to open their second location where Suas closes. Their first restaurant is also based in Dublin 5, by the Artane roundabout.

The Raheny spot is no stranger to changing hands. Before Suas it was The Watermill for 18 years, and before that it was The Green Dolphin. While Suas will be missed by locals, Taza opening its second restaurant is huge.

Taza hope to open in September or October 2022, but keep an eye on their socials for more news.

As for Suas, they will likely close "within the next week or so" making way for Taza to start renovations.

