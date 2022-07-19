You can now get your poké bowl fix in Ranelagh

Hallelujah!

As someone who would describe their first poké bowl experience as nothing short of life-changing, this news excites me more than I can say. I had experienced the true joy of a poké bowl for the first time in 2019, at one of the best spots in Dublin for it, Shaka Poké in Blackrock. Ever since I've sought them out all over Dublin, even compiling a list HERE of where you can find them, because let me tell you. They are few and far between.

So hopefully you can now imagine my excitement at the news of a poké bowl spot opening in Ranelagh, seeing as they're so rare. MAHI Poké & Salad Bar launched back in June, bringing a taste of Hawaiian food to Dublin.

The menu is straight forward. Ordering is broken up into steps; you choose your base, your protein, your mix-ins, your extras, and finally your sauce. I'm personally all about the fish when it comes to a poké bowl; however if that's not for you, there's also chicken or veg options.

And if you've never tried a poké, I absolutely implore you to do so. There's genuinely nothing nicer or fresher to have in this sort of heat; it's the best kind of salad bowl available. If you love sushi, you'll love poké bowls.

MAHI opens Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 4pm, in Ranelagh, ideal for a poké bowl or two at lunchtime.

Header image via Instagram/mahipoke.ie

