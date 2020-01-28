These Dublin salt caves look like the ultimate way to relax

Where will you find these Dublin salt caves?

This pretty unique and tranquil way to relax is available at Salt Cave Halotherapy in Balbriggan, County Dublin.

Their rooms are built from tiles containing high quality, raw and natural salt which is said to have many health benefits. In fact, they are the only Irish business to have done it.

The caves, which mirror Eastern European salt caves found in Wieliczka, Poland and Turda, Romania, offer something called Halotherapy.

Halotherapy is an ancient and widely used natural treatment which involves breathing in particles of salt that mix naturally with the air inside the salt cave.

And there are various rooms and intriguing experiences on offer in these salt caves.

You can disconnect from the madness of the outside world during a 45-minute session in their Adult Room, which includes incredibly relaxing and beneficial features such as medicinal grade salt, ambient light, Four VidaXL massage chairs equipped with back heater function, a real water fountain, sounds of nature played on a flat-screen TV and optional medicinal and aromatic salt sachets for your chest.

Plus, they have a room suitable for children and families, where you can enjoy 30 minutes of the salt health benefits while the kiddos play around with the holographic games.

This room also has three adult VidaXL massage chairs, because the fun shouldn't just be for the little ones!

And what are the health benefits? Well, it's thought that Halotherapy helps with things like Asthma, allergies, bronchitis, COPD, sinusitis and skin conditions.

They also host the occasional wellness classes, such as yoga, breathing classes and meditation.

Ah now, it's difficult to imagine something more relaxing and tranquil than some yoga in an ambient salt cave. I think not.

To find out more about these Dublin salt caves, you can check them out here.