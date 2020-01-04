Five great restaurants to get a healthy dinner in Dublin

It’s hard to say no to almost any plans that come your way. But dinner and drinks with your mates doesn’t have to mean ordering something greasy or heavy – there are plenty of great places around the city where you can get yourself a healthy, delicious dinner.
Here are a few of my top picks around Dublin…
Balfe’s, Balfe Street
Balfe’s at the Westbury does a special selection of delicious, healthy dishes created by Siobhán and Paul Byrne of BodyByrne Fitness so it's super easy to eat well here. Dishes include grilled salmon with spinach and butter beans, and turkey burgers with paprika sweet potato wedges, and the menu also has a great vegan and vegetarian selection so there’s really something for everyone here.
Shouk, Drumcondra
This fab little Middle Eastern restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients to create an authentic Israeli-inspired menu. Portions are generous and the menu features sharing plates, hummus loaded with spiced meats, falafels, vegetarian mains and traditional stuffed pitas.
Another great thing about this place is that it’s BYOB (best enjoyed out on their cute outdoor terrace), so it won’t break the bank either.
Bay, Clontarf
This cute seafront café and restaurant is my go-to brunch spot, and they also have a seriously delicious dinner menu.
Each dish is listed with handy nutritional information and there’s plenty of healthy options including turkey burgers stuffed with feta and basil, plenty of seafood, and a dedicated vegetarian section.
Our brand new Bay Burrito Bowl 🍲 is a serious nutritious bomb. 🔍 Harissa black bean and butternut squash ragout, quinoa, wilted spinach, avocado, harissa creme fraiche. With choice of - Roasted Duck(838.2kcal) - Grilled Halloumi (634.93kcal) - Salmon(925.7kca Packed with flavours, crunchiness, vitamins, protein, good carbs and good fat too! It’s an ultimate guilt-free treat! Which one would you have? Meat, veggie or fish? #fooaidbare
Cornucopia, Wicklow Street
This vegan and vegetarian restaurant is most people’s go-to when it comes to going for a healthy meal in the city, and for good reason.
Their seasonal, tasty menu is a real hit with vegetarian foodies and you can expect to see the likes of goulash, sweet potato korma and cannelloni with hazelnuts and roast mushrooms on their frequently updated menu.
It’s a cold & beautiful Sunday and we have the perfect dish on our hot counter to keep you warm ☺️ Squash, quinoa & black bean enchiladas with avocado lime cream! A favourite for staff & customers! Featured on page 203 in the #greencookbook Styled by @charlotteoco and photographed by @leo.e.byrne #vegan #veganenchiladas #mexicanfood #foodphotography
The Ramen Bar, South William Street
This Japanese spot tucked away downstairs on South William Street makes its own fresh noodles in-house and serves up loads of tasty, healthy options. They’ve got 16 different kinds of ramen (their kokoro torishio is light and delish) which you can customise however you want with a choice of additional vegetable toppings.
Yaki Niku Pork Ramen @ramendublin Melt in your mouth grilled pork pieces infused with red pepper & chili paste. Crack The egg to make this the perfect ramen on a winter day.!#winter #ramen #dublin #healthyfood #heartymeal #egg #noodles #japan #japanesefood #ireland #soup #spicy #satisfying
