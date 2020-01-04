There’s a magical Disney-themed brunch coming to Dublin this summer

Be our guest, be our guest!

Quick poll: have you ever imagined being a Disney prince or princess? Yes?

Well, while that dream may be slightly out of reach, attending a Disney-themed brunch is one magical way to live out your fantasy.

And as it turns out...there’s a huge Disney inspired brunch coming to Dublin this summer.

Hooray!

Sorry, how GOOD are these costumes?!

Taking place Saturday, June 6th, 2020, it’s a fairy-tale brunch with an adult twist.

Warm-up your vocal cords, don your Disney best and brush up on your movie trivia because this is gonna be good.

Transforming a secret undisclosed city centre location into an enchanted wonderland, tickets include 90 minutes of themed entertainment as well as an array of afternoon tea style food.

Add an hour of bottomless booze or sparkling to your ticket to really take it to the next level.

Don’t forget your glass slippers.