January bucket list: six seriously fun activities to do in Dublin this month

New year, new you?

Maybe you answered yes, maybe you answered no (if it ain't broke, don't fix it eh? I hear ya) - either way, branching out and trying something different is a surefire way to make sure 2020 is your best year yet.

Here's a roundup of some of the fun activities happening around Dublin this month.

Downward dog at the National Gallery

The start of a new year brings with it a long list of resolutions, top of which is often something fitness related -go the gym more, get out and get active, increase your step count…all popular pledges. Should you find yourself looking for fun ways to stay fit, then a yoga class at the National Gallery (#nashgal) will be right up your alley.

Grab your mat and join certified yoga instructor (and Gallery guide) Mary Dowling for an hour of zen, surrounded by some stunning artwork. Culture and exercise in one fell swoop.

(Image: Yoga at the Gallery Facebook page)

Break out the tin whistle for Tradfest

Tradfest 2020 will return to Temple Bar this month for loads of craic agus ceol. One of the country’s largest trad festivals, the line-up includes a wide range of different artists. Taking place across several different venues, there will be performances at the likes of Kilmainham Gaol and City Hall.

Running Wednesday, January 22nd to Sunday 26th – keep an eye on the website for ticket prices and gig info. I predict that the Ukulele Tuesday event will be an absolute riot.

Roses are red, violets are blue

Fancy yourself as having a bit of a green thumb? A flower arranging workshop could be just the ticket to help you hone your skills. The Crate, a gorgeous Dublin based flower companies, run workshops throughout the year with the next one on January 22nd.

Super relaxing and you’ll come away with a stunning bouquet of flowers for your gaff. Master the craft and start giving your creations as gifts -no doubt you’ll be a very popular house guest.

Spice up your life

I love cooking, but usually, by the end of the year, I’ve lost my zest for meal prep and find myself lost for motivation and inspiration. Sound familiar? A cooking class is a fun way to spice things up a bit (literally). Cooks Academy offers all types of classes from bread making to macarons to tapas, Italian and dim sum.

Do the wine and food pairing workshop and impress your pals at your next Come Dine with Me get together.

Live out your inner Ghost fantasies

We all know the iconic Ghost scene I’m referring to here, and while this is unlikely to happen (never say never), booking into a pottery class is still well worth it in my opinion. Pottery making has always fascinated me – there’s something so cool about designing a product from start to finish, knowing that it’s uniquely yours.

Arran Street East run regular workshops throughout the year (very limited tickets left for this month) teaching you the basics of throwing, turning and glazing. I reckon I’d be a pro (*read disaster) at it.

Aerial acrobatics

Say what now? If you’re really looking for a challenge, an aerial acrobatics class is sure to deliver on all fronts. Aerial Cirque has a beautiful studio based in an old dilapidated Victorian building on Exchequer Street. There they teach children and adults alike the basics of using silks.

And it looks insanely fun…hard, but fun. If nothing else, your own inflexibility will provide you with endless laughs and entertainment. Bring a friend for moral support.

Any I've missed out? Let me know in the comments.

READ NEXT: A Dublin bar manager is currently second in the world on Fantasy Premier League