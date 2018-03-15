This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken

You HAVE to try this!

Checking out the newest, hottest restaurants in Dublin is our thing, so when we heard that a new chicken burger joint had opened up on Camden Street we thought it would be rude not to pay a visit.

Mad Egg is a new trendy eatery that offers a simple but mighty menu.

There are six burger options on the menu - Some sweet, some spicy, some veggie, but all are made from fresh, Irish produce.

Here are some of the burgers on offer:

The Original

Fried buttermilk chicken, lemon & herb mayo, pickles and lettuce.

Buffalo Ranch

Buffalo & ranch sauce, pickles and lettuce.

Chilli Cheese

Cheese sauce, hot sauce and pickles.

Veggie Fritter

For veggie-heads!

Walking into the restaurant, I was surprised at how much space there was.

The interior has an edgy, industrial vibe to it - It's simple but very cool.

In the top left hand corner there's a LED light that says "Get Laid, Get Fed", I could tell straight away that pictures of this will be flooding my Instagram feed for the next while (It already has been tbh).

There's plenty of seating and space for big groups too, so it's the ideal place to bring a group of mates, plus who doesn't like chicken burgers? Everyone's sorted.

If you're like me and you like a bit of ceol and a bit of craic, this place has whopper tunes. There's also plans to have a DJ during the weekends which will be slick.

Every burger is made from buttermilk chicken (it's delish) that has been tea brined for 48 hours, to make it tender AF. There's a real crunch to the batter on the chicken, it's deadly. You can just tell when you bite into their juicy burgers that it hadn't been sitting in the freezer for a few days - It was prepared from scratch that day.

My top pick has to be the Honey Butter burger, made from fried buttermilk chicken, cinnamon rock, honey butter, candied streaky bacon, pickles and lettuce.

It's sweet, sticky and there's so much flavour, plus I'm a cinnamon addict. Let's just say it was definitely an upgrade from my usual cinnamon intake in my boring bowl of porridge oats in the morning.

Honey Butter Burger

Burgers cost €9.95 and sides are extra. The sides include chicken salt fries, charred cob, mac and cheese or slaw. I'm a sucker for a good mac and cheese, so when I saw that on the menu I knew I'd be coming back for more.

But wait, there's more...

If you've got a sweet tooth, or you're looking to have a little fun, Mad Egg have introduced DIY cheesecake.

Yep, you've heard right.

You can choose whatever toppings and sauces you like to pimp out your slice, chocolate, Maltesers, Oreo, Reese's Cups, caramel... Legit drooling rn.

This would be ideal for date night, you can mix and match your flavours and have a bit of craic while you're at it. Plus, it's super tasty - Sorted.

It's safe to say we've gone as little mad for Mad Egg.

Lunch anyone?

