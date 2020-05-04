Trinity College shares clip of the Long Room - the original Jedi Library - for May 4th

The Long Room in Trinity College's Old Library is said to be the inspiration for the design of the fictional Jedi Library in the Star Wars movie.

A little known fact (I say that to make myself better for not knowing), Trinity College Dublin's famous Long Room in the Old Library was actually the inspiration for the Jedi Library in Star Wars.

Anyone who has visited the Long Room in person will know it's a pretty impressive room, and is often compared to libraries in other famous movies - ranging from the Hogwarts library in Harry Potter to something you'd expect to see in Beauty and the Beast.

And with today being May the 4th, or Star Wars day as it's sometimes referred to, Trinity College has shared a clip of their security guards battling it out with light sabres - an old clip they assure onlookers with a trusty #tbt.

#MayThe4thBeWithYou : Our security guards battle it out with light sabres in the Old Library, the interior of which inspired the design of the Jedi library in #StarWars #Tbt pic.twitter.com/ojdtwOAlXg — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) May 4, 2020

A post about the history of the library on the Trinity website reads:

"Unlike Trinity College Library the Jedi Library in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones was open all hours. The Archive was accessible to all Jedi in need of information."

Are they throwing shade... at themselves? Guess that's neither here nor there. A pretty cool backstory all the same.

