Wee Daniel on TikTok and spooky flea markets - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, there's loads to be excited about in between lightning spells as national treasure Daniel O'Donnell has joined TikTok, and there are Halloween events to beat the band all over Dublin if you're itching to get into the spooky spirit.

Round up your miniature pumpkins and come with us, as we divulge 5 of the things that have been keeping us sane in Dublin this week.

Wee Daniel on TikTok

"Who would have thought it?"

I mean, obviously it's something we've always hoped and prayed for but we're delighted to report that Daniel O'Donnell has officially joined TikTok, launching his account earlier this week with a wholesome welcome vid. We look forward to seeing him twerk while preparing elaborate dishes in the air fryer and jumping on the "One Thing About Me" trend.

Olivia Wilde's salad dressing

The Don't Worry Darling and Don't Worry Darling adjacent scandal is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Incase you missed it, the latest development is that Jason Sudeikis allegedly laid down on the ground in front of Olivia Wilde's car to stop her from bringing a salad with her "special dressing" to Harry Styles. Drop the recipe, bestie.

“SO BASICALLY OLIVIA WILDE TOLD JASON THAT FLORENCE PUGH CHEATED ON HER BF W HARRY BUT LATER SHE MADE THE FIRST MOVE ON HIM AND APPARENTLY JASON AND OLIVIA WERE EMOTIONALLY ABUSIVE TOWARDS THEIR NANNY AND OLIVIA WILDE ALSO MADE A SALAD WITH A “SPECIAL DRESSING” FOR HARRY” pic.twitter.com/bTTMZnE617 — Ogchope (@ChopeOlivia) October 17, 2022

PSL's from Inhale

I will continue to profess my love for Inhale, the speciality horse box café in Shankill, from the rooftops - particularly their unrivalled pumpkin spicer with cinnamon biscuit crumb on top. Immense.

The Books Upstairs Cafe

Name a more perfect place to escape the rain and people watch while sipping on your hot bev of choice. We'll wait.

Flea Market Spooktacular

If you live for a seasonal flea market, get thee to The Well on Stephen's Green this Sunday where this humdinger boasting over 60 stalls, spot prizes, spooky treats and more will be in full swing.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

