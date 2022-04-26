What Ed did - the Sheeran guide to a few days in Dublin

A list of Ed's bad habits, in chronological order.

If you've been in Dublin for the past week or so, you've probably heard everyone and their granny saying they bumped into Ed Sheeran pulling pints, chowing down on curries and taking selfies in the alley behind Whelan's.

To be fair, it seems like he lived the life of riley while he was here, so we've taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of what Ed did for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps of a weekend. Sure what else would you be doing?

Fitzgeralds of Sandycove

At this stage, I'm sure we've all seen the video of Ed pulling what appeared to be a decent pint at Fitzgeralds of Sandycove last week. You can begin your Sheeran-themed tour of Dublin by enjoying a pint by the sea at this popular Victorian spot.

Rasam Restaurant, Glasthule

Not far away in Glasthule, Ed is reported to have stopped in for a curry at Rasam, one of the south side's favourite spots for authentic Indian food. Have a creep of the menu and book yourself in for an evening HERE.

Whelan's

Ed has frequently cited the iconic music venue and bar as one of his favourite spots in Dublin, and played an intimate warm up gig there last week before his Croke Park shows. So naturally, you're going to want to stop in there for a pint on your Ed-themed tour of the city.

Osteria Lucio

Make like Ed and enjoy some of the classiest pizza Dublin has to offer at Osteria Lucio on Grand Canal Quay. Complete the night by throwing back a Messina Spritz or two in his honour.

Well, look who it is! Total pleasure to have @edsheeran in for a special lunch yesterday ahead of Croke Park. Great lad. And the staff, as you can see, were only too delighted. Me included! pic.twitter.com/jJ8FJ76h3q — Ross Lewis (@ChefRossLewis) April 25, 2022

The Hacienda Bar, Smithfield

Not sure if he popped in this time around, but The Hacienda has regularly been named as one of Ed's favourite places for a pint in Dublin. A legendary D7 spot that's also been immortalised in Lego form by Dublin Bricks.

So there you go! From Sandycove to Smithfield, Sheeran style. We omitted the "Grafton Street bar" mentioned in Ed's Galway Girl due to the fact that it, you know, doesn't exist.

