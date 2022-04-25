Lucky Tortoise 'slowly and quietly growing' with new location

Temple Bar welcomes the dim sum spot to its midst.

Lucky Tortoise, home to modern dim sum in Dublin, is set to open a brand new location this week. The Aungier Street restaurant is know for its All In platters, perfect for family catch ups and celebrations. I personally tried bao buns for the first time at Lucky Tortoise back in 2020, and have forever been converted.

Due to their limited space, Lucky Tortoise is often difficult to get a booking for, which makes the addition of their new Dublin location so exciting. Now you have another spot to feast on their famous scallion pancakes, flavoursome dumplings, and pancetta potstickers. If you're going with a group, I highly recommend ordering their All In Platters, either the meat or the veggie friendly one. It's great value at €28 per platter and you get to try a little of everything too.

Advertisement

The new Lucky Tortoise opens in Temple Bar this Wednesday, 27th April, with bookings already live on their website. You can check this out HERE. If you can't manage to get a booking, you can also order Lucky Tortoise on Deliveroo and Uber Eats. The Temple Bar branch opens Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm to 11:30pm. The Aungier Street restaurant opens the same days with the slightly longer opening hours of 12pm to 11pm.

Header image via Instagram/lucky_tortoise

READ ON: There's a 'women only nightclub' coming to Dublin