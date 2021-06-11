Your next random weekend activity is sorted with this trapeze school in Stillorgan

Yes, you read that right. There is a trapeze school in Stillorgan, and we feel like you guys are going to want to check it out.

Now that restrictions are easing and we feel an urge to live this summer to the fullest (while still following guidelines, obviously), we are on the hunt for new and unique experiences in and around the city. I think this trapeze school should do the trick...

Flying Monkeys Trapeze School is located on the grounds of St. Benildus College at Kilmacud Road Upper in Stillorgan, and it is Ireland's very first company to provide outdoor flying trapeze classes.

Founded by two friends who share a love for all things fun and adrenaline-inducing, it is described as a " fun and challenging experience."

"It is the pinnacle of circus where a performer jumps off a platform holding onto a bar, performs an impressive trick and lands in the hands of a catcher."

Doesn't that sound so damn fun? Well, anyone can head along and give it a go: "With safety equipment and expert coaching, anyone can have this exhilarating experience."

Classes last for two hours and three instructors guide you the whole time. Of course, your class includes a safety briefing and a warm up on the ground.

"After practising the trick several times, students who can perform the trick correctly have a chance to be caught by the catcher. Once successfully catching their knee hang, returning students can work on different tricks to improve their skills so that they will always have something new to learn."

If you need any more inspiration to give it a try, you should follow them on Instagram.

Classes cost €35 and are available to book via this link. Flying Monkey Trapeze is accessible via the green Luas line (Kilmacud stop), bus routes 11/75 /75a/114 and by car, it's an 18-minute drive from St Stephen's Green.

READ NEXT: This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

Header image via @flyingmonkeystrapeze on Instagram.