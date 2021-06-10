This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

C'mon everybody, sing it with me; "Rock me mama like a raspberry and vanilla gluten & dairy free wagon wheeeeel".

Haters will say the original lyrics are better but on a separate note, this gorge new dessert has just landed at Johnnie Fox's! It's a vegan, gluten free wagon wheel served on a chocolate river with raspberry sorbet. Augustus Gloop wept.

These gorge treats are from Clever Foods , and if you like watching marshmallow being squeezed onto biscuit and smothered in choc (who doesn't) check out this reel showing how the wagon wheels are made. Dreamy.

Johnnie Fox's is a spot we've all missed dearly over the last few months, it's been top of many people's list to revisit for a pint of plain by the hanging baskets. Pretty sure they've missed us too, they've even written up a handy list of what you need for an evening of outdoor dining:

Essential provisions for an Irish summer tbh! At this stage, most of us are so happy to get out we'd bring the kitchen sink with us if needed, just get us to the beer garden.

Header image via Instagram/Johnnie Fox's

