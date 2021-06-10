This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

By Fiona Frawley

June 10, 2021 at 1:06pm

Share:
This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

C'mon everybody, sing it with me; "Rock me mama like a raspberry and vanilla gluten & dairy free wagon wheeeeel".

Haters will say the original lyrics are better but on a separate note, this gorge new dessert has just landed at Johnnie Fox's! It's a vegan, gluten free wagon wheel served on a chocolate river with raspberry sorbet. Augustus Gloop wept.

These gorge treats are from Clever Foods , and if you like watching marshmallow being squeezed onto biscuit and smothered in choc (who doesn't) check out this reel showing how the wagon wheels are made. Dreamy.

Johnnie Fox's is a spot we've all missed dearly over the last few months, it's been top of many people's list to revisit for a pint of plain by the hanging baskets. Pretty sure they've missed us too, they've even written up a handy list of what you need for an evening of outdoor dining:

Essential provisions for an Irish summer tbh! At this stage, most of us are so happy to get out we'd bring the kitchen sink with us if needed, just get us to the beer garden.

Header image via Instagram/Johnnie Fox's 

READ NEXT: Petition for outdoor swimming pool instead of white water rafting facility reaches 3,000 signatures

Share:

Latest articles

Pearse and Tara Street stations will both be closed this weekend

Six fabulous events happening for Dublin Pride 2021

Petition for outdoor swimming pool instead of white water rafting facility reaches 3,000 signatures

These two spots are supporting Pride with cute rainbow treats!

You may also love

Pearse and Tara Street stations will both be closed this weekend

Petition for outdoor swimming pool instead of white water rafting facility reaches 3,000 signatures

These two spots are supporting Pride with cute rainbow treats!

Put this cute new cafe in The Liberties on your list to try

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.