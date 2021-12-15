10 spots doing a Christmassy menu in Dublin

From the classic Christmas lunch, to some alternative versions, there's a fair few restaurants doling out festive food this holiday season.

Whether you're a die hard for the classic turkey and ham, or just want something homey on those colder days, these Dublin spots are kitting you out with plenty of options. So if you're looking for a feast (and you're a little lastminute.com) why not try booking one of these places?

1. Hen's Teeth

Location: Blackpitts

Don't miss out on this festive feast from Hen's Teeth on the 19th December.

2. Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

There's a whole list of meat and veggie options for some Christmas lunch at Urban Health this year. Go for a Christmas toastie, with turkey or jackfruit, their Christmassy croissant or banana bread if you have a sweet tooth, or a nice hot pot to keep you warm on those cold days.

3. Soup 2

Location: Smithfield

For something a little different, why not try Soup 2's Christmas Bánh mì with gravy and fries!

4. Woke Cup

Location: Smithfield

For a vegan Christmas lunch, look no further than Woke Cup Café.

5. Howard's Way

Location: Churchtown

If you just can't wait for your Christmas dinner (it is a whole 10 days away after all), then stop into Howard's Way in Churchtown for traditional turkey and ham!

6. The Winding Stair

Location: Ormond Quay Lower

It's not your classic Christmas dinner, but it's a good helping of meat and potatoes, and what more could you want? The Winding Stair serves venison cushion with fondant potatoes, spiced red cabbage, pancetta, pearl onions, and poached quince.

7. The Woollen Mills

Location: Ormond Quay Lower

You've got to try this chestnut crumbed turkey schnitzel with brussel sprouts, potato and smoked bacon hash, honey roasted parsnips, cranberry, and of course, gravy, all from The Woollen Mills.

8. Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

The award for the most innovative take on Christmas Dinner has to go to Happy Endings with their Christmas dinner spring rolls. I mean, c'mon. They contain Char Siu ham, braised turkey, sprouts, and Shaoxing shallot. For dipping, there's even cranberry hot sauce.

9. Urbanity

Location: Smithfield

If you're looking to enjoy some brunch ahead of Christmas, look no further than Urbanity. This whipped goat's cheese sourdough toast with roasted squash and eggs looks right up our street.

10. Michael's

Location: Mount Merrion

If you pop by Michael's before the end of the festive season, you may just get to try their innovative new dish of meat, potatoes, veg, and gravy. Who'd have thought these bits would all work together so well? Joking aside, that cauliflower cheese looks exquisite.

Header image via Instagram/thewindingstairdublin

