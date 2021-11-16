6 spots in Dublin for your Christmas sandwich fix

Just hear those sleigh bells ringing with turkey, stuffing and brie.

Or something to that effect.

If your absolute favourite part of Christmas dinner is the sambos afterwards, why wait til Stephen's Day? We might still be in November but as most of us have come to accept at this stage, Christmas is starting early this year. And I for one am fully on board, mostly because it means there are already turkey and stuffing sambos on offer all over Dublin. The perfect snack to stop off and enjoy during a stressful Christmas shopping trip, or for a comforting lunch to get you through the work day. Honestly, do I need to convince you why Christmas sandwiches are good? We're surely all on the same page here. Here's a list of spots in Dublin that already have seasonal sambos on offer, which I'm sure will grow and grow between now and the main event.

Hush, Rathmines

Hush are back with this delectable Christmas creation, lovingly sandwiched between two slices of sourdough.

Poulet Bonne Femme, various locations

Poulet Bonne Femme recommend adding a little bit of mustard to their Christmas sambo for an extra kick, anyone on this vibe?

Goats Gruff, Navan Road

This delish sourdough ciabatta is packed with all the essentials, and looks like the dream Christmas shopping fuel.

Gourmet Food Parlour, various locations

Grab GFP's Christmas sambo in Dun Laoghaire, Santry, Swords or Malahide. Christmas cheer for everyone!

Daddy's, Rialto

A brussel sprout sambo counts as a Christmas one, right? This weekly special from Daddy's has smoked bacon, organic sprouts and Durrus Farmhouse cheese and looks immense.

Provider Fine Foods, Harold's Cross

A tasty toastie with all the trimmings from this HC spot.

Header image via Instagram/gourmetfoodparlour

