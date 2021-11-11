This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

Sounds like the perfect festive evening

SLICE in Stoneybatter is hosting several wreath making classes this winter. They are super popular, so much so that the Wednesday dates are now sold out; however, if you're absolutely dying to go, they have added a new date on Tuesday the 7th December to accommodate the demand.

The event costs €90 per person, but all your materials will be there waiting for you. Your ticket also includes mulled wine and some festive treats to enjoy while you get creative.

You can contact Emma Rose Floristry HERE to reserve a spot. Given how quickly the previous spots booked up, we suggest that you get on there ASAP.

