This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

By Katy Thornton

November 11, 2021 at 12:33pm

Share:
This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

Sounds like the perfect festive evening

SLICE in Stoneybatter is hosting several wreath making classes this winter. They are super popular, so much so that the Wednesday dates are now sold out; however, if you're absolutely dying to go, they have added a new date on Tuesday the 7th December to accommodate the demand.

The event costs €90 per person, but all your materials will be there waiting for you. Your ticket also includes mulled wine and some festive treats to enjoy while you get creative.

You can contact Emma Rose Floristry HERE to reserve a spot. Given how quickly the previous spots booked up, we suggest that you get on there ASAP.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Bookings are now open for Allta Winter House

Share:

Latest articles

Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

Bookings are now open for Allta Winter House

After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

This Rathmines café welcomes back reusable cups

You may also love

Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

This Rathmines café welcomes back reusable cups

Lovin Games Weekly - our first look at Mass Effect 5 (kind of...)

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.