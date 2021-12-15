6 gifts for those wine connoisseurs in your life

By Katy Thornton

December 15, 2021 at 3:11pm

Share:

For those people who just can't get enough vino!

If you have a friend or loved one who is just obsessed with wine, but you don't know what to get them, look no further! We have a ton of options, from hampers, to classes, that will satisfy the friend who says "wine not" to everything.

1. Liath x The Chef Supper Club

The Chef Supper Club collaborated with Liath Blackrock to bring you these carefully curated wine sets.

2. Wine Lab Box

Believe in Wine Lab this Christmas to choose the right selection of wines for your Secret Santa or family member. Each box comes with a gorge JANDO card as well.

3. Lilith "Driving Home for Christmas" Hamper

If you have an abstaining pal who loves the taste of wine, then the Lilith "Driving Home for Christmas" hamper is just the ticket! It comes with three wines, some non-alcoholic beers, cocktail alternatives, and some accompanying snacks too.

4. Frank's Hamper

For the friend who has just begun their wine journey, this is just the thing! Choose between wines, glasses, and accessories, or get a few things put together for a hamper from Frank's.

5. Neighbourhood Wine Classes

We wrote all about Neighbourhood Wine's intensive wine class here, but if your wine loving companion just has everything under the sun, wine not (sorry, had to) give them the gift of knowledge instead this Christmas?

6. Mae Restaurant x The French Paradox Wine Pairing Case

This beautiful wine box is born from Mae Restaurant collaborating with The French Paradox. Not only can you guarantee that the wine will be of top notch condition, it's packaged in this stunning pine wooden box, for all your fancy wine pals.

We hope you find something suitable for any wine connoisseurs in your life!

Header image via Instagram/the_french_paradox

READ ON: Neighbourhood Wine are hosting some informal wine classes in 2022!

Share:

Latest articles

Beloved Dublin Chinese restaurant nabs a spot in updated Michelin Guide

Neighbourhood Wine are hosting some informal wine classes in 2022!

Here's how you can get a FREE Schweppes Gin & Tonic in these Dublin pubs this Christmas

6 places in Dublin to get a meat-free Christmas sambo

You may also love

10 spots doing a Christmassy menu in Dublin

The best Dublin food merch to buy right now

11 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner from

5 markets happening in Dublin this weekend to get your Christmas bits in

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.