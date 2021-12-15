Neighbourhood Wine are hosting some informal wine classes in 2022!

By Katy Thornton

December 15, 2021 at 12:01pm

Share:

Something to curb those January blues!

January is a weird month. You're both filled with longing to try new things, and fulfill resolutions, but you're also completely broke and missing the festive period. The best way to get over that January hump is to plan lots of things now for the New Year. If you're a big wine lover, why not take one of Neighbourhood Wine's informal wine classes?

You can now purchase tickets for their upcoming wine school, either as a Chrimbo gift for a family member, or a little treat for yourself. There's currently classes on the 8th and 15th January, and the 12th and 19th February. The classes take place at their Upper Leeson Street branch. You can book your place through this link HERE.

Each class is three hours long and costs €99 per person. The sessions run from 2-5pm. You also get to drink some wine while you learn, which is always a plus.

And the best part of all? You'll be able to show off your new wine knowledge to all of your mates, and what better gift is there than that?

Header image via Instagram/neighbourhood_wine_dublin

READ ON: You can now shop in person for your fave Weekl.ie bits

Share:

Latest articles

6 gifts for those wine connoisseurs in your life

6 places in Dublin to get a meat-free Christmas sambo

This popular Filipino food truck is moving into Stoneybatter!

Here's where you can watch the new chapter of Sex and the City in Ireland

You may also love

You can now buy Grogans for the Dublin pub lover in your life

Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

DIY - 7 inventive recipes for hot festive drinks this Christmas

You have to try this Cloud Coffee Cocktail at home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.