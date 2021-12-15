Neighbourhood Wine are hosting some informal wine classes in 2022!

Something to curb those January blues!

January is a weird month. You're both filled with longing to try new things, and fulfill resolutions, but you're also completely broke and missing the festive period. The best way to get over that January hump is to plan lots of things now for the New Year. If you're a big wine lover, why not take one of Neighbourhood Wine's informal wine classes?

You can now purchase tickets for their upcoming wine school, either as a Chrimbo gift for a family member, or a little treat for yourself. There's currently classes on the 8th and 15th January, and the 12th and 19th February. The classes take place at their Upper Leeson Street branch. You can book your place through this link HERE.

Each class is three hours long and costs €99 per person. The sessions run from 2-5pm. You also get to drink some wine while you learn, which is always a plus.

And the best part of all? You'll be able to show off your new wine knowledge to all of your mates, and what better gift is there than that?

Header image via Instagram/neighbourhood_wine_dublin

