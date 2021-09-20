Spotted: Selection boxes on sale in September

By Fiona Frawley

September 20, 2021 at 12:25pm

Spotted: Selection boxes on sale in September

While most of us are still attempting to process March 2020, Tesco have officially begun decking the halls.

It's just like everyone's favourite Christmas story - 'Twas a night in September, and all through the aisles, selection boxes were stocked up in piles. 

Over the weekend, a significant stack of Christmas chocolate was spotted in a Dublin Tesco. Since seeing the picture, I've gone through all the usual  stages - confusion, anger, denial, and finally, acceptance. But it wasn't easy to get there.

A sight like this with just under 100 days left before Christmas is a lot to process. We haven't even bought trick-or-treat sweets or little plastic stick-on witches fingers yet, how can we possibly fathom popping anything with Santa's face on it into our trollies? I'm then reminded of the Great Easter Egg Shortage of 2021 and forced to face the reality that  festive chocolate might need to be stocked up on well in advance. Obviously at this stage in proceedings, we've all come to accept the fact that the Brown Thomas Christmas Shop pops up when most of us are still on summer holidays - it's just the way it is. But festive stock creeping into other stores long before we've heard Mariah's elongated "Iiiiiiii" at the start of All I Want For Christmas Is You is something else. Are we as a country ready for this? Will you be stocking up?

In fairness, three for a fiver is a decent deal. Maybe we'll just pick a few up to have spare in case anyone calls in unexpectedly over the holiday season. Don't judge us - we're just doing what we can to keep up in this crazy world.

