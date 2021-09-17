7 nostalgic Netflix rewatches to get you through the Autumn

Leaves are falling, the days are getting shorter and we're slowly but surely making our way into the season of cancelling plans.

Some might say it's the most wonderful time of the year. A time to stay indoors and get hooked on a new tv show - and by new, we mean old. There's nothing better than revisiting an old fave, a show you can watch while scrolling insta at the same time or one that you know so well, you can mouth along to the most iconic scenes. Looking for the perfect Autumn rewatch but unsure of what to go for? Try some of these guys on for size.

Sister, Sister

When this iconic Nickelodeon show was added to Netflix last year, millennials everywhere wept with joy. If you haven't jumped in for a rewatch yet and are unsure if it'll live up to your memory of the 90s glory days, I can confirm it will. The style is impeccable, each episode is gas and heartwarming in equal measures and also, Lisa Landry. That is all.

Dawsons Creek

Surely you don't want to wait for your life to be over before giving this a rewatch? If you got a weird kick out of Americana while growing up in the heart of Longford in the early 90s, this is the comfort show for you. Also, trying to figure out how Katie Holmes has managed to not age a day in 30 years is a good way to keep the brain active.

Gilmore Girls

Whether you love or hate Rory and Lorelai, you have to admit those gals make for good tv. Once you get over the fact that you're now closer in age to Lorelai than you are to Rory, it makes for a great rewatch.

New Girl

New Girl is approaching its ten year anniversary, meaning it officially qualifies as a nostalgic rewatch. If you watched the first couple of seasons and then abandoned it back in the day like myself, I urge you to jump back in. The characters only develop more and become more weird and wonderful, and you can only really enjoy Nick Miller memes if you've watched the whole thing.

Mr Bean

Mr Bean reminds me of having the chicken pox as a young un because my mother rented the box set for me to watch while I was off school. If you haven't watched an episode since back in the day and are a fan of physical comedy, dive back in. Tears of laughter guaranteed.

Black Books

Another 90s comedy that you might not have caught the first time round, but it's an absolute gem (it's not just me who thinks so, it scores an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes). A young, drunk Dylan Moran owns a bookshop, and the show follows his antics with his pals Manny (Bill Bailey) and Fran (Tamsin Greig).

Skins

One for the geriatric millennials among us. If you spent your teens glued to this show and carefully planning your move to Bristol, it's a gas one to revisit. It's messy, it's chaotic, it's everything.

