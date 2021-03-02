Close

Netflix have added seven very varied new movies to their library

By Rory Cashin

March 2, 2021 at 11:48am

Loads to choose from, including one of the greatest comedies of all time.

If you're thinking you're close to "completing Netflix", then you'll be very happy to hear that they've added a load of new movies to their library this week.

So we've got comedies and action and horrors and powerful dramas to choose from!

3:10 To Yuma

A small-time rancher (Christian Bale) agrees to hold a captured outlaw (Russell Crowe) who's awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma. A battle of wills ensues as the outlaw tries to psych out the rancher.

The Boy

An American nanny (Lauren Cohen) is shocked that her new English family's boy is actually a life-sized doll. After she violates a list of strict rules, disturbing events make her believe that the doll is really alive.

Ghostbusters

Three former parapsychology professors (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis) set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.

No Good Deed

An unstable escaped convict (Idris Elba) terrorises a woman (Taraji P. Henson) who is alone with her two children.

Something Borrowed

Friendships are tested and secrets come to the surface when terminally single Rachel (Ginnifer Godwin) falls for Dex, her best friend Darcy's (Kate Hudson) fiancé.

S.W.A.T.

An imprisoned drug kingpin (Olivier Martinez) offers a huge cash reward to anyone that can break him out of police custody, and only the L.A.P.D.'s Special Weapons and Tactics (including Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J, and Samuel L. Jackson) team can prevent it.

Trial By Fire

The tragic and controversial story of Cameron Todd Willingham (Jack O'Connell), who was executed in Texas for killing his three children after scientific evidence and expert testimony that bolstered his claims of innocence were suppressed.

