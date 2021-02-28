PlayStation and Xbox reveal their free subscription games for March

This is what we're all going to be playing for the next month or so.

Everything month, those subscribing to the console online game services - the PS Plus and the Xbox Live Gold/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - get access to a number of free games, and both consoles have announced what players can expect to get their hands on in March.

Up until the end of February, you can still download the following games via your PS and Xbox subscriptions:

The PS Plus games for February are:

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5)

Destruction All-Stars (PS5)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

And the Xbox Live Gold for February:

Resident Evil

Gears 5

Lost Planet 2

And now on to the free games arriving on the consoles from the beginning of March.

PS Plus from Monday, 2 March:

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

"Square Enix’s modern reimagining of its iconic RPG boasts unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story and epic battles. Return to the city of Midgar as Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the resistance group Avalanche. Initially executing daring raids against Shinra to fight back against its planet-threatening machinations, Cloud and his comrades are unaware of the epic consequences that await them.

"The story of this first, standalone game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the classic original.

"Please note the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake available to PlayStation Plus members is not eligible for the PS5 digital version upgrade."

Remnant: From The Ashes (PS4)

"In this third-person survival action shooter, play as one of the last remnants of humanity attempting to retake a world overrun by monstrous, inter-dimensional invaders. Venture into dynamically-generated worlds alone or with up to two other survivors*, scavenging for supplies and modding your equipment to strengthen your chances of survival when tackling over 100 deadly varieties of enemy and battling epic bosses."

Maquette (PS5)

"All that is tiny is simultaneously huge in this intriguing first-person puzzler designed around a Escher-esque recursive simulation. Making its PlayStation 5 debut as part of next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, Maquette sets you in the centre of a world the rules of which are very different from our own. Solutions to puzzles require you to twist the world recursively - manipulating the landscape of a diorama will see those changes mirrored in the life-sized version that surrounds you."

Farpoint (PS VR)

"Master an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter. Optimised for the PlayStation VR Aim controller and fully playable with a DualShock wireless controller, strike out towards your crashed space station solo or with a friend in online co-op. Trade alien threats for testing each other’s skills in a variety of Versus game modes."

Destruction All-Stars (PS5) will also remain available via PS Plus until Monday, 5 April.

Xbox Live Gold:

Warface: Breakout (1-31 March)

"Tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define this tactical online first-person shooter. Make split-second decisions, use a vast arsenal of weapons, and master the high-stakes PvP experience to become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow. Elite forces are coming to Warface: Breakout on 1 March! A new cosmetic pack adds a new exclusive knife, elite weapon skins, new epic helmets, and more to the game. Join the new event from 8 March to 22 March in the team deathmatch game mode. Improve your progress in the event and get new special rewards!"

Vicious Llama Attack Apocalypse (16 March - 15 April)

"Prepare your thumbs for a frantic top-down, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter like no other. Remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs to fight through the vast llama horde apocalypse. Featuring 1 to 4 player co-op, a massive, changing city to explore, take down the Llamanati and pray that Llamazon blesses you!"

Metal Slug 3 (1-15 March)

"Marco and Tarma of the Peregrine Falcon Strike Force are back to take down General Morden’s rebel forces. Run, gun, slice, and camel your way through an onslaught of adversaries, from soldiers to giant enemy crabs. Pilot a wide array of Metal Slug vehicles, shoot a variety of weapons, and cause mass destruction in this legendary run-and-gun shooter."

Port Royal 3 (16-31 March)

"It’s the turbulent 17th Century, and you are a young sea captain whose only goal is to be the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve your goal, either choose to be a trader - developing trade routes to earn fortune, glory, and power; or become an adventurer – plundering, invading, and leading your ships in beautiful 3D naval battles. Set sail on 16 different ships, from versatile frigates to powerful galleons, and build your empire in the Caribbean."