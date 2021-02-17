Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

One of the most gloriously OTT blockbusters of recent years added to Netflix today

By Rory Cashin

February 17, 2021 at 4:05pm

Share:

The absolute perfect movie to turn your brain off to this evening.

When it was first released in cinemas in August 2018, expectations were mixed (to put it mildly) about this blockbuster, with a reported production budget as high as $178 million.

However, the Jason Statham VS Giant Ancient Shark movie is exactly what audiences then (and, perhaps even more so, now) needed, and The Meg went on to bank over $530 million at the worldwide box office.

Directed by the guy behind the immensely fun National Treasure movies, we're introduced to deep-sea rescue diver (Statham), who has taken several years off work after a rescue went very wrong. The kind of guy who seems to drink all day and never work out but still, somehow, have a perfect six-pack, he is called back in to help rescue a group of submarine drivers, one of whom happens to be his ex-wife.

From there, we're brought to a deep-sea science station, where we meet the rest of the cast (Ruby Rose, Cliff Curtis, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson), before we're introduced to the real star of the show: the megalodon, a species of giant shark thought to be long extinct.

Disturbed from its resting place by the scientists, the huge shark decides to gorge out on as many swimmers and boats as its giant jaws will allow, and only Statham and his crew can potentially stop it!

Let us be extremely clear here, this movie is in no way to be taken seriously. But it is two hours of enjoyment, silly and fun and scary and entertaining enough to successfully distract from (waves hands around at the world right now) all of this.

The Meg is available on Netflix from today (Wednesday, February 17).

READ NEXT: Casting announced for upcoming TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends

Share:

Latest articles

This Leeson Street spot has just added puppuccinos to their menu 

Exciting line-up for this year's virtual St Patrick's Festival announced

Owner of Michael's Restaurant teases new southside location

Brother Hubbard North is back open for takeaway from today

You may also love

REVIEW: Big Sky is the trashier, soapier cousin to Big Little Lies

Netflix have added 10 very varied movies to their library today

WATCH: Archive footage of the 1986 Dublin Pancake Tuesday relay race

WATCH: The first official trailer for Netflix's new Biggie Smalls documentary is here

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.