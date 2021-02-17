One of the most gloriously OTT blockbusters of recent years added to Netflix today

The absolute perfect movie to turn your brain off to this evening.

When it was first released in cinemas in August 2018, expectations were mixed (to put it mildly) about this blockbuster, with a reported production budget as high as $178 million.

However, the Jason Statham VS Giant Ancient Shark movie is exactly what audiences then (and, perhaps even more so, now) needed, and The Meg went on to bank over $530 million at the worldwide box office.

Directed by the guy behind the immensely fun National Treasure movies, we're introduced to deep-sea rescue diver (Statham), who has taken several years off work after a rescue went very wrong. The kind of guy who seems to drink all day and never work out but still, somehow, have a perfect six-pack, he is called back in to help rescue a group of submarine drivers, one of whom happens to be his ex-wife.

From there, we're brought to a deep-sea science station, where we meet the rest of the cast (Ruby Rose, Cliff Curtis, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson), before we're introduced to the real star of the show: the megalodon, a species of giant shark thought to be long extinct.

Disturbed from its resting place by the scientists, the huge shark decides to gorge out on as many swimmers and boats as its giant jaws will allow, and only Statham and his crew can potentially stop it!

Let us be extremely clear here, this movie is in no way to be taken seriously. But it is two hours of enjoyment, silly and fun and scary and entertaining enough to successfully distract from (waves hands around at the world right now) all of this.

The Meg is available on Netflix from today (Wednesday, February 17).

