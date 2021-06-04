The best movies you can watch at home right now to celebrate Pride Month

20 movies to help celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Month!

June is Pride Month for those in the LGBTQIA+ community, and while the usual festivities of parades and parties can't quite go ahead just yet, we've listed out no less than 20 great movies to get you in the Pride spirit!

And best of all, they're all available to watch at home right now.

THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving, and Terrence Stamp star as two drag queens and a transsexual who travel across Australia with their show, crossing paths with a whole host of fans and haters.

Available to watch on Google Play.

THE BIRDCAGE

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane are the owner and star of Miami's hottest drag club, who find their lives thrown into disarray when their son announces he plans to marry the daughter of the staunchest Republican politician imaginable.

Available to watch on Apple TV and Google Play.

BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOUR

A young French woman learns undiscovered depths about herself when she begins a relationship with a blue-haired artist.

Available to watch on Netflix.

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star as two cowboys who fall in love while working for months together as isolated sheep herders. As time passes and they each get married, they still find themselves being drawn back to each other.

Available to watch on Apple TV.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Timothee Chalamet stars as the teenager enjoying the summer in Italy with his parents, but he finds himself attracted to a visiting student, played by Armie Hammer.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

CAROL

Cate Blanchett is the older single lady, Rooney Mara is the shop clerk she crosses paths with, and their relationship is one they're forced to hide from the public.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

DATING AMBER

Two Irish secondary school students (Fionn O'Shea and Lola Petticrew) pretend to be a happy couple so they can both continue hiding their sexuality from their fellow classmates.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

THE FAVOURITE

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone go to war vying for the affection of the Queen (Olivia Colman) in this pitch-black, Oscar-winning comedy drama.

Available to watch on Disney+.

GOD'S OWN COUNTRY

Josh O'Connor (better known as Prince Charles in The Crown) hires a Romanian immigrant worker to help out on his farm, which soon results in a life-changing and intense relationship for them both.

Available to watch on Google Play, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, and Sky Store.

THE HANDMAIDEN

Set in 1930s Korea, a young woman is hired as the handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but she is secretly involved in a plot to steal her of her wealth. But things don't go as smoothly as they should once their feelings begin to be realised.

Available to watch on Netflix.

HAPPIEST SEASON

Kristen Stewart is excited to meet her girlfriend's (Mackenzie Davis) family for the Christmas holidays, but she seen realises that her girlfriend hasn't yet come out to her family, and she'll be forced back into the closet for the festivities.

Available to watch on NOW.

KISSING JESSICA STEIN

A woman on the hunt for the perfect man decides to expand her horizons when a friendship with her gay friend becomes an intense relationship.

Available to watch on Disney+.

MILK

Sean Penn plays Harvey Milk in this powerful biopic about one of America's first openly gay officials to be elected into office, and his campaigns for gay rights across the country.

Available to watch on NOW and Prime Video.

MOONLIGHT

The movie that (rightfully) beat La La Land for Best Picture, we watch a young boy become a young man while trying to grapple with his own sexuality.

Available to watch on Mubi, Rakuten TV, and Sky Store.

THE PERFECTION

Allison Williams and Marie Maskell play two prodigious students at a prestigious music school, but when they begin a relationship together, they begin to discover some truly unsettling truths about the school itself. A memorably gross psychological thriller.

Available to watch on Netflix.

PHILADELPHIA

Tom Hanks won an Oscar for his portrayal of a man who was fired due to his HIV diagnosis. Denzel Washington is the homophobic lawyer who decides to defend him in court.

Available to watch on NOW.

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

Set in 18th century Brittany, a female painter is assigned the task of painting the wedding portrait of a young woman, the two find themselves developing strong feelings for each other.

Available to watch on Mubi.

PRIDE

Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Andrew Scott and loads more star in the comedy drama about UK gay activists who rally support for the striking miners in 1984.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

ROCKETMAN

This biopic of a brilliant queer musician does a much better job than that OTHER biopic of a brilliant queer musician (sorry Bohemian Rhapsody fans), with Taron Edgerton absolutely nailing the Elton John swagger.

Available to watch on Netflix.

TO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING! JULIE NEWMAR

Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, and John Leguizamo star as three drag queens who are travelling across the country, until their car breaks down and leaves them abandoned in a small town in the middle of America.

Available to watch on Prime Video.