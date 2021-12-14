The best Dublin food merch to buy right now

There's always one

To know them is to love them, the food fan in your life. We've collected some of the best food merch to buy for the biggest food stans, those folks that deserve to be decked out in the finest of food apparel. These are some seriously feel good gifts, as they support local Irish businesses as well as doubling up as presents.

7. Sprezzatura x D8 Candle Co. x Winelab candle

Who doesn't love a candle? Especially a candle that pulls in the creative genius of three Irish companies. The Dublin 8-based candle company have poured a 100% vegan and refillable candle that are designed to be lit alongside some Sprezza-inspired food with while quaffing some hand selected Winelab wine. The candles are priced at €35 with €10 of each sale going to the Dublin Simon Community, and you can add Winelab's organic wine selection for €20, for more info visit the website.

6. Frank's Wine Glasses

A nice gift for the wino in your life, is a collection of some of the classiest glasses in town. The tapered nose and shorter stem make these branded glasses perfect for quaffing wine at home. Priced at €25 for two glasses, they are available for purchase online from the Frank's website.

5. Daddy's Pins

A nice little stocking filler for the food fan in your life is the pin badge from Daddy's in Rialto. Designed in the cafe's iconic red block lettering, it's a nice enamel badge to rep this indie cafe. You can find the badges in Daddy's for more information visit the website.

4. Three Castles Burning x Decent Drinks Club's Tee

Buy the person you love a tee that will cause every single passerby to complement them on. The "Creamy Pints? Yes Please" tee is the product of podcast Three Castles Burning and savour of lockdown Decent Drinks Club. The unisex tee is currently on sale on the DDC website priced at €20.

3. The Pepper Pot's aprons

Buying a Pepper Pot apron for the person you love comes with the expectation that they must produce the same products as the cafe-come-bakery does. Seems like a fair deal right? Made with 100% Irish linen, the aprons are priced at €70, and can be found here.

2. Meltdown's beanies

The team at Meltdown have a knack for making things look good, from the inside of their Montague Street premises to the things they encourage their fans to put on their heads. The beanies come in a nice selection of colours, have a clean design and have the look of an extremely warm hat. Priced at €9.50 you can grab a hat in store or online here.

1. Kai x Fuchsia MacAree tees

Collabs don't get much better than the proprietor of Kai Jess Murphy and the Dublin-based illustrator Fuchsia MacAree. The t-shirt shows "before" of a meal on the front and the aftermath on the back. Prices at €20, the tees are available from Kai's website here.

Header image via / Thepepperpotcafe

READ ON: 7 great gifts for the coffee freak in your life