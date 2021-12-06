You can walk in a winter wonderland at these Dublin spots

By Katy Thornton

December 6, 2021 at 11:14am

Dublin is lighting up this Christmas in all sorts of ways!

One of the best parts about Christmas is the twinkling lights. Dublin knows this better than anyone, with Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo, and Wonderlights at Malahide Castle. Now there are even more spots of enjoy the Christmas lights. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown has been busy illuminating many of our fave spots.

Image via PR1 Marketing Relations

 

There's a huge Christmas tree bauble at Myrtle Square, Dún Laoghaire and a 3D picture frame in Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, an illuminated gift tower at dlr Lexlcon and a 3D Christmas scene at Dundrum Library.

Illuminated forest walks are back in Marlay Park, with a new trail opening in Cabinteely Park. With increased restrictions following rising Covid-19 cases, these outdoors events are both safe and socially distanced. This is an activity to do with family and friends, and is bound to get you in the festive spirit. These trails are open between 4pm and 8pm Monday through to Friday. There are also Santa post boxes in both parks, as well as Deer Park and dlr Lexlcon if you haven't sent your Santy letter off yet!

Image via PR1 Marketing Relations

 

Chairman of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council Lettie McCarthy says:

"We want to encourage people to take walks outdoors and stay safe but still soak up lots of festive cheer while exploring the many beautiful park, trees and trails all around the county."

Taking a mini road trip around Dublin to find all these stunning light installations sounds like the perfect festive evening in December.

Header image via PR1 Marketing Relations

