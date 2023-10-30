Bray Sea Life aquarium to shut down after over 25 years in operation

"This has been a very difficult decision."

It's the end of an era. If you've ever walked the Bray seafront, which many of us frequent particularly in the warmer months, you will be familiar with the Sea Life Aquarium. Many of us will have spent rainy afternoons inside, the aquarium synonymous with our childhoods, which is why we're gutted to hear that it will be closing soon.

The following message appears on the Bray Sea Life Aquarium website, explaining what will become of the space, and the animals that currently call it home.

"After more than 25 years in operation, SEA LIFE Bray will be closing towards the end of this year. This has been a very difficult decision and one that was made only after careful consideration. The closure won’t happen immediately, and our priority now is looking after our team members and animals throughout this transition.

"Over the next few weeks, we will be identifying suitable new homes for the animals that we currently house, utilising our global SEA LIFE network where we can, and providing full support to our team members.

"We are proud of the positive impact SEA LIFE Bray has had on thousands of children and families that have visited over the decades, showing guests first-hand the wonders of the world’s oceans and the important role we can all play in conserving the oceans for future generations. We want to thank our amazing team and guests who have made this time so memorable."

While there is currently no exact date for the closure, we do know it will happen before the end of 2023, which gives you just two months to pay one last visit.

First we have the three year anniversary of Fungie's disappearance, and now this? The Bray seafront will never be the same.

Header images via Instagram / Bray Sea Life

