'We are left with no choice' Drumcondra tapas restaurant has closed with immediate effect

"We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, who have been the lifeblood of our restaurant for so many years."

Casa Del Toro in Drumcondra have taken to social media to announce that they have closed with immediate effect.

The tapas bar suddenly closed on Sunday October 29th, much to the dismay of locals and their loyal customers. In their social media update, they thanked everyone for their unwavering support over the years, as well as all the fond memories they have cultivated in that time.

While the Drumcondra restaurant didn't specify the reasons behind their sudden closure, they did say that they "had no choice" and that it was down to "circumstances beyond [their] control."

Hospitality has struggled over the last couple of years, with countless bars and restaurants closing in Dublin for an array of reasons. Most recently Irish restaurants have been faced with the hospitality VAT returning from 9%, which it was lowered to throughout the pandemic, back to 13.5%.

This leaves businesses with the choice of absorbing the extra costs themselves, or passing it onto the customer by raising their prices - in many cases this has seen the closure of restaurants, cafés, and pubs.

Casa Del Toro's sister restaurants Il Corvo and Chilli Banana, both of which are also based in Drumcondra, will remain open and the staff hope to see their customers in there soon.

