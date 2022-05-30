Fallon and Byrne to close cafe in the People's Park next month

There won't be an oat flattie sipped in the park until their replacement comes in.

Earlier today, Fallon and Byrne took to Instagram to announce they'd be closing their Dun Laoghaire branch in People's Park in a month's time.

June 30th will be their last day operating at the south side location.

They wrote:

Thursday 30th June will be our last day operating the café in the People’s Park. It’s been a great seven years in Dún Laoghaire and we’d like to thank DLRCC and the community for being so welcoming and our team, past and present, for creating a wonderful, inviting space.

They also wished the "new tenant" and the Council every success for the future. No word as to who the replacement will be just yet - you'd assume another boujie food and coffee spot given the location, but who can say for sure. Possibly a miniature hotel, the way things are going.

Fallon and Byrne added that their main focus would continue to be on their Exchequer Street location, and "cementing our position as Ireland’s number one food destination". The Exchequer Street flagship is home to a food hall, cafe and deli, dining room, ball room and wine cellar with a full pasta, pizza and antipasti menu.

