'We cannot continue to operate' Margadh Howth to close current premises

Sad news for Howth wine enthusiasts.

Margadh have announced they are closing their premises on Harbour Road at the end of the week. The wine and café spot has been a much loved addition to Howth since it first opened almost three years ago.

In a lengthy social media post, Margadh revealed the reason behind their decision to close their current premises.

"We are sad to share some news about Margadh Howth. Unfortunately we have realised that we cannot continue to operate the café and wine bar in our current premises on Harbour road. It is not suitable to the particular needs of the cafe /winebar. We know this news will come as a surprise to our wonderful regular guests and we are so sorry to share this update today. We are currently looking into a more suitable option to make good use of the space and will share updates as soon as we have a plan."

While this suggests all hope is not lost for the future of Margadh in Howth, the current team will continue to work at Mamó on Harbour Road and Margadh RHA at Ely Place.

The Margadh wine bar and café in Howth will continue to serve in their current location from 3pm until late Wednesday through to Saturday this week if you would like to stop by for one last glass of wine and some nibbles.

Margadh initially opened in Howth in October 2020, which was an extremely difficult time for hospitality.

