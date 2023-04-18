'This business is a tough one' Ripasso announces impending closure in Bray

"We believe in leaving on a high."

Pasta lovers will be devastated to hear that one of the best Italian restaurants in Bray, Ripasso, is closing at the end of May.

Ripasso opened in August 2019 as a fine dining restaurant based in the heart of Bray on Albert Avenue. Their menu is authentically Italian, with pasta plates, secondi and contorni dishes, as well as pizza, ranging from €14 - €20.

They took to Instagram on Monday morning to make the announcement of their closure, which read as follows:

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce that we took the difficult decision to close Ripasso Restaurant.

Our final service will be on May 28th, 2023. The last four years have been some of the most challenging and rewarding for us. Opening in August of 2019, we had to adapt to survive and go on to thrive. There were many sleepless nights and so much hard work put in, and we did it. We could not possibly have managed without our truly wonderful customers. Know that whether we got to see you on a regular basis or if you only dined with us once, every single one of you made a difference and made Ripasso what it is today. This business is a tough one and we believe in leaving on a high."

You can still visit Ripasso until Sunday May 28th, so if this is one of your fave spots for a pasta feed, then make sure to book in. No doubt they'll be sincerely missed once they're gone.

Header images via Instagram/ripassobray

