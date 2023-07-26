Two Press Up spots have closed on Camden Street

One spot has been taken under new management, whilst another abruptly closed for good.

In recent weeks, hospitality giant Press Up Group have closed two of their spots on Camden Street; DIME Coffee and Rice Chinese.

The café and the takeaway restaurant sat beside reach other on Camden Street, alongside one of Press Up's newer restaurants Mama Yo, but since the beginning of the summer, two of the three locations have closed.

DIME Coffee has been taken under new management, Butlers Catering Ltd, and been rebranded as Rise & Shine.

Advertisement

Rice Chinese on the other hand abruptly closed in the last few weeks.

While Rise & Shine have explained their new ownership on socials, Rice have not made an announcement about their closure, and nothing has opened in its place yet. It no longer appears on the Press Up website alongside their other restaurants.

There are still several DIME cafés around Dublin; you can find them on Baggot Street as well as in The Devlin, The Mayson, Union Café, Angelina’s, and The Dean.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / DIME & Rice Chinese

READ ON:

- Lego to open second Dublin store this autumn

- Dunnes Stores set to open in Dundrum sooner than you might think

Advertisement

- Two of Dublin's most beloved restaurateurs are joining forces to open a new spot